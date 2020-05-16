State lawmaker loses assignments after posting 'racist meme' on Facebook

INDIANAPOLIS — A white Indiana state lawmaker has been removed from two committees after posting a meme that showed black children in diapers dancing with the caption, "We gon' get free money!"
Rep. Jim Lucas was removed from the interim study committees on elections and public policy and demoted as vice chair of the committee on government reduction, House Speaker Todd Huston said.
"The post is unacceptable and I don't condone it," Huston, R-Fishers, told the Indianapolis Star.
Lucas, R-Seymour, said he took the stock photo that he posted on his Facebook page Monday from a meme generator. He said the language simply reflects how he and other people talk.
"I am not a racist," said Lucas, who subsequently deactivated his Facebook page.
"The amount of support I've had over this is phenomenal, from the people that know me. ... I look back now knowing I would never have done that in the first place had I known it would get anywhere near this level," he said.
Lucas posted the meme before Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a new coronavirus aid package in Washington totaling more than $3 trillion.
Last year, he posted a picture of a gallows with two nooses under a WISH-TV Facebook story about a black man pleading guilty to rape.
