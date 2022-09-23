 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

State of Indiana appeals judge's order blocking state's abortion ban

  • 0
Abortion-Indiana

Abortion-rights protesters fill Indiana Statehouse corridors outside legislative chambers on Aug. 5 as lawmakers vote to concur on a near-total abortion ban.

 Arleigh Rodgers, file, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — The state of Indiana has appealed a judge's order that blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, seeking a stay of that order and asking the state's high court to take up the case.

The appeal filed Thursday night with the Indiana Court of Appeals said the court "should stay the trial court's preliminary injunction pending appeal, and at the very least, should issue a temporary stay while this motion is briefed."

The appeal comes as Indiana abortion clinics were preparing to see patients again on Friday.

The appeal was filed by Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher and the state attorney general's office hours after Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the abortion ban, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue in a lawsuit that it violates the state constitution.

People are also reading…

In a separate motion, the state asked the Indiana Supreme Court to accept an emergency transfer of its appeal of the preliminary injunction.

"Only this Court can provide the final word on this hotly contested, high-profile, pure question of law that is of grave importance to the General Assembly and the citizens of Indiana," that motion states.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which is representing the abortion clinics, filed the lawsuit Aug. 31 and argued the ban would "prohibit the overwhelming majority of abortions in Indiana and, as such, will have a devastating and irreparable impact on the plaintiffs and, more importantly, their patients and clients."

The state attorney general's office had asked the court to uphold the state's ban, saying arguments against it are based on a "novel, unwritten, historically unsupported right to abortion" in the state constitution.

Ken Falk, the ACLU of Indiana's legal director, said Friday that the plaintiffs now have 15 days to file their response to the state's request for the stay. He said he did not expect any immediate hearings on the matter.

"We expected there would be an appeal and we are going to pursue the same argument that we had pursued, that the Indiana constitution recognizes this right — the right to privacy that encompasses abortion rights, which of course this statute violates," Falk said.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four men shot standing near street on Chicago's South Side

Four men standing near a street have been shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. Police say a person with a handgun approached the four and began shooting at them around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Two men, ages 44 and 65, were shot in their arms and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition. Police say the 65-year-old also was struck in the leg. Two other men, ages unknown, also were shot. One was grazed in the hand and the other declined medical attention.

Police: Illinois woman shoved nephew, 3, into Lake Michigan

Officials say a suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by firefighters but is not expected to survive. Police say 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability. Prosecutors said Wednesday that 3-year-old Josiah Brown was pushed Monday afternoon into Lake Michigan by his “beloved aunt” who then stood by as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago’s Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later.

Steelworker dies after industrial accident at Indiana mill

Authorities say a steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 44-year-old Michael Osika of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago. Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico says Osika was performing a routine repair when he was injured at the mill’s ladle maintenance area on Lake Michigan. The industrial accident remains under investigation. Details of the accident have not been released.

Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant's gas

Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant's gas

A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer. After a five-week trial, the Cook County jury on Monday awarded 70-year-old Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Kamuda's attorneys say she developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas. Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Safari for sound': New York Philharmonic fine-tunes new home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts