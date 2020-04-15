State officials cautiously optimistic about 'flattening the curve'; Valpo mayor part of conference

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Wednesday news conference that Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio governors have discussed regional cooperation in easing economic restrictions.

Holcomb said he's reached out or been in touch with governors from Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio. Holcomb said the state will only take steps to reopen businesses when safe to do so.

"We don't want to act alone in this," Holcomb said. "While we may be one of the first to go into this, my goal is to get us to be one of the first to go out of it, and to have a healthy workforce ready to go."

Holcomb signed a new executive order Wednesday allowing pharmacy students to apply for a temporary license valid through the duration of the declared public health crisis. The order also allows health care providers unable to meet for in-person continuing education to do so through distance learning methods.

Murphy also joined Holcomb and Box for Wednesday's daily briefing, along with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.

Murphy gave an update of community partnerships and philanthropy put forward to support families in need throughout the pandemic.