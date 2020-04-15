State officials cautiously optimistic about 'flattening the curve'; Valpo mayor part of conference

Hoosiers are moving closer to flattening the curve and returning gradually back to business, Indiana leaders said during a Wednesday news conference that included Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy.
While Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said statewide testing numbers are still not as high as she'd like to see, Indiana may be seeing a "flattening of the curve" of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, based on declining numbers regionally in numbers of hospitalized patients and patients using ventilators, especially in southeast Indiana and in Marion County.
"We may be seeing that peak flattened and that plateauing effect," Box said. "I'm cautiously optimistic that everything we've done has tremendously made a difference."
Box and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb fielded questions on what a return to normal could look like as Hoosiers approach the April 20 end date of the governor's most recent stay-at-home order.
UPDATE: Indiana schools closed through end of academic year; high school seniors to receive credit for spring semester graduation
Holcomb said that partial or regional reopenings are being considered based on data tracking reported coronavirus cases, deaths and testing capability.
"In terms of how we will reopen or reengage on the economic front, it will be a rolling reopen," Holcomb said. "It won't be all at once. It won't be flipping a light switch."
The governor said business leaders statewide will likely be brought into the conversation of how to reopen businesses, taking into account workplace safety, the supply chain and continued numbers of reported cases.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Wednesday news conference that Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio governors have discussed regional cooperation in easing economic restrictions.
Holcomb said he's reached out or been in touch with governors from Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio. Holcomb said the state will only take steps to reopen businesses when safe to do so.
"We don't want to act alone in this," Holcomb said. "While we may be one of the first to go into this, my goal is to get us to be one of the first to go out of it, and to have a healthy workforce ready to go."
Holcomb signed a new executive order Wednesday allowing pharmacy students to apply for a temporary license valid through the duration of the declared public health crisis. The order also allows health care providers unable to meet for in-person continuing education to do so through distance learning methods.
Murphy also joined Holcomb and Box for Wednesday's daily briefing, along with Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
Murphy gave an update of community partnerships and philanthropy put forward to support families in need throughout the pandemic.
Valparaiso's sister city in China recently donated 10,000 masks to local health care workers, Murphy said. More than 27,000 meals have been delivered to Valparaiso students and their families and 43 pints of blood were donated in a recent American Red Cross blood drive at Valparaiso City Hall.
"We have an eye on the future," Murphy said. "We're already planning for when this pandemic subsides and it's safe for people to congregate. We're working with our local businesses to aggressively promote our community and encourage residents and guests to fully enjoy all that Valparaiso has to offer."
