State officials pressured to set school-shutdown benchmarks

Box has said she "continue(s) to believe that our schools can safely reopen," adding that having a case of COVID-19 at a school "should not be a cause for panic or a reason to close." She's so far denied that the state would mandate benchmarks for school closures.

But if schools don't offer an-person option for students — even during the pandemic — they could see their budgets slashed.

Indiana's Senate president, Republican Rod Bray, emphasized to school leaders in a letter sent Thursday that state law caps per-pupil funding for students who take at least half their classes virtually to 85% of basic tuition support.

That means school districts only offering online instruction to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 could lose 15% of their basic per student funding, equivalent to losing $855 in funding per student. Bray has not clarified whether the funding cut would apply to schools operating online for only part of the school year, or to schools that want to open but aren't able to because of mandates from their county health departments.

Already, at least 31 districts plan to start their school years online, McCormick said. The state superintendent is calling on Holcomb to hold a special legislative session to "honor the promise he made to Hoosier children to provide sustainable funding to K-12 schools."