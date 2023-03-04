AUBURN — A 15-year veteran with Indiana State Police was killed in a crash Friday night after he was struck by a driver evading police on Interstate 69, Indiana State Police announced.
Trooper James M. Bailey, 50, of Auburn, was helping other troopers with traffic backups due to weather-related crashes in the area, state police said. Around 4:30 p.m., he received information that a suspect being pursued by Fort Wayne police was approaching his area. Bailey deployed stop sticks in order to cease the high-speed vehicle pursuit.
However, Bailey was struck by the suspect's vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to a statement from ISP Sgt. Brian Walker.
“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family," ISP Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said. "We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey's family, friends and co-workers.” Bailey is survived by his wife, son and daughter, Walker said. The driver who struck Bailey was taken into custody and charged with r esisting law enforcement causing death to law enforcement officer, a level 2 felony. Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Jessica Meadows
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Identity Deception Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Wendell Barnes Jr.
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Darrell Moore
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: Roseville, MN
Isaac Butler
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Strangulation; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Hunter Heeg
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 21
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Keela Woodrick
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
William Hemig
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Curtis Adams
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Child Molesting; Child Seduction Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daveon Troutman
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City, IN Offense Description: Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury; Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felonies Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brooklynn Plunk
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Las Vegas, NV
Nicholas Williams
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Transportation Agency Offense Description: Escape; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
James Mullins
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 44
Residence: Hobart, IN
Anthony Ortiz
Arrest Date: Feb. 27, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 29
Residence: Westville, IN
Davontay Griffin
Arrest Date: Feb. 22, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Theft of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Grand Rapids, MI
Joshua Mohamed
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Attempted murder; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Corbin Perkins
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sonny Taylor
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft; Resisting Law Enforcement; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Daniel Keeling
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Escape; Battery With Bodily Injury Class: Felonies Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte, IN
James Miller III
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Porter, IN
Wilma Rios
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: North Liberty, IN
Jared Higgenbothem
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Michelle Flores
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Antonio Avila
Arrest Date: Feb. 26, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Christopher Rodriquez
Arrest Date: Feb. 24, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Rensselaer, IN
Brian Young Jr.
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery; Felon Carrying a Handgun Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ronnie Gentry Jr.
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Gregory James
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: New Buffalo, MI
Joseph Kaminski
Arrest Date: Feb. 25, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Michigan City, IN
