AUBURN — A 15-year veteran with Indiana State Police was killed in a crash Friday night after he was struck by a driver evading police on Interstate 69, Indiana State Police announced.

Trooper James M. Bailey, 50, of Auburn, was helping other troopers with traffic backups due to weather-related crashes in the area, state police said. Around 4:30 p.m., he received information that a suspect being pursued by Fort Wayne police was approaching his area. Bailey deployed stop sticks in order to cease the high-speed vehicle pursuit.

However, Bailey was struck by the suspect's vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries, according to a statement from ISP Sgt. Brian Walker.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family," ISP Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said. "We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Bailey's family, friends and co-workers.”

Bailey is survived by his wife, son and daughter, Walker said.

The driver who struck Bailey was taken into custody and charged with resisting law enforcement causing death to law enforcement officer, a level 2 felony.

Terry Dewaine Sands II, 42, of Marion, is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

