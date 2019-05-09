A truck fire has brought southbound traffic on Interstate 65 to a near halt just north of the Fair Oaks Farms exit, according to Indiana State Police.
The truck is burning along the highway between Roselawn and Fair Oaks, police said.
Smoke from the fire has all but stopped southbound traffic, with some vehicles potentially creeping by on the shoulder of the highway, according to police.
The fire was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said.
