UPDATE: First Region coronavirus death was Lake County woman, officials reveal

COVID-19 has claimed its first Region life in Lake County, killing an adult woman living in Lake County, officials said.

The woman, who was more than 60 years old, was hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient and died on Thursday, according to the Lake County Health Department.

No further information on the woman was released due to privacy laws, the health department said.

Lake County has seen an increase of 21 new confirmed cases, according to numbers provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

ISDH announced seven new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, bringing a total of 31 across the state. Indiana also has 1,232 confirmed cases, up from 981 on Friday.

NWI jumped from 55 to 80 confirmed cases on Saturday. Lake County has 68 cases, now ranking as the second-highest in Indiana. Porter County has eight cases, up from six, and LaPorte County has four, up from two.

On Saturday Gary Mayor Jerome Prince confirmed 14 Gary residents have tested positive for coronavirus, a total which has risen by two since Friday.