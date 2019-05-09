The left of the two lanes along southbound Interstate 65 has reopened in the area of a truck fire near Fair Oaks Farms, but the heavy congestion remains along the busy highway.
Ryan Clark, of Reynolds, Indiana, said he has been sitting idle in his car for three hours a few miles north of the trouble site.
He said the southbound traffic is backed up to the north past Indiana 10 in the DeMotte area.
The truck fire occurred along the highway between Roselawn and Fair Oaks, police said.
Smoke from the fire had all but stopped southbound traffic, with some vehicles potentially creeping by on the shoulder of the highway, police had said earlier today.
The fire was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said.
