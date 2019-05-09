The left of the two lanes along southbound Interstate 65 has reopened in the area of a truck fire near Fair Oaks Farms, but the heavy congestion remains along the busy highway.
The right lane remains indefinitely closed due the damage the truck fire caused in the lane, Indiana State Police said.
Police said those who want to avoid clogged traffic in the area during rush hour should take alternate routes.
To go around the lane closure, drivers can exit near mile marker 230 for Indiana 10 and drive west on Indiana 10 to U.S. 41. Then they can take U.S. 41 south to Indiana 114. Once on Indiana 114, they can travel east and get back onto the interstate, police said.
Ryan Clark, of Reynolds, Indiana, said he has been sitting idle in his car for three hours a few miles north of the trouble site.
He said the southbound traffic is backed up to the north past Indiana 10 in the DeMotte area.
The truck fire occurred along the highway between Roselawn and Fair Oaks, police said.
Smoke from the fire had all but stopped southbound traffic, with some vehicles potentially creeping by on the shoulder of the highway, police had said earlier today.
The fire was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., police said.
Reporter Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.