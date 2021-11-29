 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman's early release in deadly Indiana school bus crash denied
alert

Woman's early release in deadly Indiana school bus crash denied

  • Updated
Alyssa Shepherd

This undated file photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. 

 Courtesy of Indiana State Police

ROCHESTER, Ind. — A judge on Monday blocked the early prison release of a woman convicted in a 2018 crash that killed three siblings who were crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to board a school bus.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Greg Heller denied Alyssa Shepherd's placement into a community transition program as early as next month after prosecutors and members of the victims' families opposed the transition.

Shepherd was sentenced to four years in prison in 2019 after being convicted on three counts of reckless homicide in connection to the crash that killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and the girl's 6-year-old twin half brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle.

In October, Fulton County Prosecutor Michael Marrs filed a motion opposing Shepherd's release into the community transition program, saying he and the victims' families felt an early release was inconsistent with Shepherd's actions.

Brittany Ingle, the mother of the children who died in the crash, wrote a letter to the court saying Shepherd should stay behind bars for as long as possible.

Heller's ruling also comes after newly revealed public records show the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation paid nearly $3.5 million to the families of the victims in settlement payments.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts