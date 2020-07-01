You are the owner of this article.
State approves Anthem's coronavirus financial relief plan for employers

The Indiana State Capitol in Indianapolis.

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

The state of Indiana approved health insurer Anthem's plan to offer financial relief for Hoosier employers during the coronavirus pandemic by offering credits that will mean smaller health insurance benefits bills in August.

Indianapolis-based Anthem is offering premium credits to both individual plans and fully-insured employer groups across the state. The health insurer will provide $14.4 million in financial assistance to ease the burden COVID-19 is placing on consumers, employers, and care providers across Indiana. 

Credits of 10% to 15% will be applied against the July premium for Anthem medical plans, which will be reflected in their August premium invoice. People on individual grandfathered plans, small group plans, large group plans, and national accounts with Anthem medical or dental plans all will see smaller bills from Anthem in August.

Dental plans will get credits of 50% after dental offices were closed statewide during the stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus that's killed more than half a million people worldwide thus far.

The Indiana Department of Insurance, which regulars the industry in the Hoosier state, has signed off on the credits and lower bills.

“I want to personally thank Anthem for offering this premium credits program to help provide Hoosier employers some financial relief and assistance for their financial wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic when many individuals and employers are struggling,” Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Stephen W. Robertson said.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

