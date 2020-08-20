State board approves new 2-year, $7.4 million contract in Gary schools management

GARY — The for-profit management company leading turnaround efforts in the Gary Community School Corp. will continue its efforts in the state takeover school district for at least the next two years.
Indiana's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which oversees state intervention in Gary schools, unanimously approved a new, two-year contract with national firm MGT Consulting in a Thursday morning meeting.
The $7.4 million contract extends the relationship MGT Consulting has kept with the Gary Community School Corp. since 2017.
A total of $3.7 million will be available to MGT Consulting each year of the contract, provided the manager meets performance incentives established and reviewed by DUAB members.
The contract establishes a $2.9 million base pay each of the two years. Of the $800,000 allocated for annual incentive pay, 39% will be weighed based on academic performance, 34% will be based on financial benchmarks, 16% on engagement efforts and 11% on district operations.
New accountability initiatives to be taken under the two-year extension of MGT Consulting's contract include an annual community engagement survey to be conducted by the University of Chicago, public FAQs, and an accountability dashboard to be shared by MGT Consulting in early fall.
The $3.7 million total available annually matches the amount made available in the final year of MGT's previous contract, and was the lowest total offered within that three-year contract, DUAB Chairman Justin McAdam said.
The contract will be paid out through funds made available by state statute and will not be paid using the school corporation's state tuition support or property tax revenues, McAdam said.
DUAB members gave the board's chair authority in a June meeting to negotiate a two-year contract with MGT Consulting. The contract, approved by DUAB on Thursday, will be finalized through the state's approval process.
"The terms of the contract are largely similar to the terms of the contract we have had in place for the three years prior," McAdam said. "Although, we have made substantial modifications to the performance benchmarks as our understanding and the circumstances on the ground have changed in the three years since we first became engaged in this project."
MGT Consulting, with Gary schools' leader Paige McNulty at the helm, is now leading efforts for capital improvement projects using a School Improvement Fund created by recent state law.
The district is working now on painting and playground replacement projects and is reviewing architectural bids for forthcoming roof, boiler, chiller and HVAC repair and replacement projects across the school corporation.
MGT is also ushering in an eight-year, $71.2 million referendum effort to be asked of Gary residents in the Nov. 3 election. School officials say funds will be put toward teacher raises, enhancements to students' learning environment and balancing the indebted district's budget, a statutory requirement in ending state intervention.
Community members cited concerns in DUAB's first-ever public comment of past fiscal mismanagement and distrust that Gary schools leadership would allocate referendum funds as promised.
Speakers also called for a review of district technology services after the corporation delayed its start of school three days following internet outages caused by a powerful derecho storm system that swept across Northwest Indiana on Aug. 10.
"Our community deserves fair reporting," said Tracy Coleman of the West Side Leadership Academy PTSA. "We deserve respect to be given the right numbers to make the right decisions."
State Examiner and DUAB member Paul Joyce said he would work with other DUAB members to ensure the referendum, if passed, goes toward the success of the school system, and expressed regret state engagement has carried out this long
"I do feel like we're doing this out of a necessity to get to an end line," Joyce said of entering a new contract. "I think when started this, all we were looking for was success of the schools. ... Hopefully, this is the conclusion of where we're going to go."
