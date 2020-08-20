State board approves new 2-year, $7.4 million contract in Gary schools management

The contract will be paid out through funds made available by state statute and will not be paid using the school corporation's state tuition support or property tax revenues, McAdam said.

DUAB members gave the board's chair authority in a June meeting to negotiate a two-year contract with MGT Consulting. The contract, approved by DUAB on Thursday, will be finalized through the state's approval process.

"The terms of the contract are largely similar to the terms of the contract we have had in place for the three years prior," McAdam said. "Although, we have made substantial modifications to the performance benchmarks as our understanding and the circumstances on the ground have changed in the three years since we first became engaged in this project."

MGT Consulting, with Gary schools' leader Paige McNulty at the helm, is now leading efforts for capital improvement projects using a School Improvement Fund created by recent state law.

The district is working now on painting and playground replacement projects and is reviewing architectural bids for forthcoming roof, boiler, chiller and HVAC repair and replacement projects across the school corporation.