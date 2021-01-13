State Board of Education continues consideration of new accountability framework

Board member Bryon Ernest floated the idea of creating an individualized school dashboard to use technology in tracking schools’ progress in achieving academic outcomes.

“I think it could be so rich for our parents and people to look at,” Ernest said. “That’s not a burden for schools when we talk about a dashboard, that’s information that’s already there and already collected.”

After it’s discussion Wednesday, the board is likely to schedule a work session to further consider items floated in its most recent meeting before initiating the first steps in the board’s rule-making process.

The Wednesday meeting was Jenner's first as education secretary. Board member B.J. Watts read a resolution in recognition of Jennifer McCormick — Indiana’s last publicly elected state superintendent whose term came to an end Monday.