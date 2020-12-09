State board to consider A-F accountability revisions next month

The Indiana State Board of Education is expected to review final revisions to a proposed state accountability framework next month.
Through Indiana’s A-F accountability model, schools are annually assigned an A-F letter grade based on student growth and performance metrics.
However, the model’s heavy basis on standardized test performance has been called into question in recent years as Indiana shifts to its new ILEARN exam, introduced in the 2018-19 school year.
In 2019, the Indiana General Assembly created a panel to evaluate the current model and study bringing school accountability into alignment with the state’s new graduation pathway requirements, placing a greater emphasis on students’ college and career readiness.
After six month of research and input gathering, Indiana State Board of Education staff introduced a broad draft framework in the state board’s November business meeting.
Since then, staff have conducted four public hearings on the proposed framework and received more than 300 survey responses with nearly 1,000 unique comments, said Ron Sandlin, senior director of school performance and transformation for the state board.
Board staff will now review feedback to bring a final, revised framework to the board for consideration in its January 6 meeting. Panel discussions have been made available on the state board's website and a summary of stakeholder feedback will be made available in January.
“We feel strongly that taking the time to incorporate the feedback will ensure that the board has a framework in which they rely that accurately and sufficiently reflects research, key concepts and ideas and, more importantly, critical stakeholder feedback,” Sandlin said in a Wednesday morning state board meeting.
Also at the board’s December business meeting, members approved common school loan requests for 25 Indiana school corporations as well as a new transition to teaching licensure program at Valparaiso University.
East Porter County School Corp., Lake Central School Corp., North Newton School Corp., Porter Township School Corp., River Forest Community School Corp., the School City of Hammond in the Region were all approved for common school loan requests funding construction and technology programs.
Valparaiso’s transition to teaching program will offer elementary and secondary licensure opportunities and will be subject to Indiana Department of Education review, according to state board documents.
More information on the State Board of Education’s December meeting, as well as accountability proposals, is available online at in.gov/sboe.
Calumet College of St. Joseph
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Griffith Public Schools
Lake Central School Corp.
Marquette Catholic High School
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
North Newton School Corp.
Portage Township Schools
Purdue University Northwest
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
School Town of Munster
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso University
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!