State board to consider A-F accountability revisions next month

The Indiana State Board of Education is expected to review final revisions to a proposed state accountability framework next month.

Through Indiana’s A-F accountability model, schools are annually assigned an A-F letter grade based on student growth and performance metrics.

However, the model’s heavy basis on standardized test performance has been called into question in recent years as Indiana shifts to its new ILEARN exam, introduced in the 2018-19 school year.

In 2019, the Indiana General Assembly created a panel to evaluate the current model and study bringing school accountability into alignment with the state’s new graduation pathway requirements, placing a greater emphasis on students’ college and career readiness.

After six month of research and input gathering, Indiana State Board of Education staff introduced a broad draft framework in the state board’s November business meeting.

Since then, staff have conducted four public hearings on the proposed framework and received more than 300 survey responses with nearly 1,000 unique comments, said Ron Sandlin, senior director of school performance and transformation for the state board.