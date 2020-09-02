State board votes to ensure schools receive full funding for virtual instruction in fall semester

The Indiana State Board of Education passed a much anticipated fix Wednesday morning ensuring Indiana schools will receive full student funding for virtual education provided during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The 11-member board voted unanimously to modify the state's tuition support rule so that any student reported in last spring's student count as an in-person student who is now receiving virtual education due to the pandemic will be funded the same as an in-person student this fall.
The modification comes following concern raised this year about a state law that only allows 85% funding for students who receive 50% or more of their education virtually.
In a school funding formula where dollars follow the student and each pupil carries about $5,700 of basic tuition support, a loss of 15% funding in a district like the School City of Hammond, which is opting for virtual instruction through its entire fall semester, could mean more than $7 million in losses.
In Indiana, student enrollment-based funding is evaluated twice a year, with a count of student enrollment in schools conducted once in the fall and again in the spring.
The action taken Wednesday morning assures schools that a 15% reduction would not happen for students enrolled on the fall semester student count date, which will stand as scheduled on Sept. 18.
Earlier proposals seeking to hold schools harmless of virtual education-based funding reductions would have pushed the fall date back. However, the State Board of Education, in discussion with stakeholders across Indiana, decided that would not be the best way to ensure full student funding, according to a board statement.
Many educators, state lawmakers and community members voiced outrage last month when Indiana Senate President Rod Bray reminded school leaders of the state's 85% virtual funding law just as many districts were making decisions on educational delivery in the fall semester.
School leaders had previously been assured by the Indiana Department of Education and Gov. Eric Holcomb that their funding would not be cut for virtual education offered due to the pandemic.
The School City of East Chicago, which is operating virtually for at least its first quarter of the school year, laid off 90 employees last month in anticipation of possible funding cuts during the pandemic.
Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick, who sits on the state board, expressed her support for Wednesday morning's modifications.
“I am pleased the State Board of Education took action to implement the department’s original guidance to provide 100% funding for impacted students who receive virtual instruction due to the pandemic associated with the fall count," McCormick said in a provided statement. "I am grateful for the many calls and emails made by educators, administrators, parents and community members to our elected officials. This tireless advocacy created action and change.”
The modifications, which will be made by the state board's executive director, Brian Murphy, will only apply to the fall semester student count date.
State board counsel said in the Wednesday morning meeting that this was because the board was voting to take action allowed under Holcomb's executive orders issued for the duration of the public health emergency, and that the board would need to evaluate similar changes for the spring count date, scheduled for Feb. 1.
"My hope is that schools will continue to seek to provide in-person instruction whenever it's possible." Board Secretary Pete Miller said. "Obviously, I say that fully aware of all of the challenges involved with that, and everything has to be done in collaboration with state and local health officials, but by and large kids are safe in the classroom."
The modifications approved Wednesday could open a door to broader conversations in the future about virtual education in Indiana.
"What we have certainly found, particularly for some of us that have been in the virtual world for some time, is that now I think everybody realizes that the virtual education option is a short term solution for some and a long term solution for all," Board member Byron Ernest said. "I hope this becomes a part of a larger conversation about all of this so that we can get the funding aligned and be right and fair for all students regardless of which avenue they're using for virtual education."
The board also read and approved a resolution Wednesday honoring former longtime board member Tony Walker, of Gary, who was replaced on the board by Erika Dilosa of GEO Academies' 21st Century Charter School and Gary Middle College earlier this summer.
"The Indiana State Board of Education wish to express their deepest appreciation to Mr. Walker for his exemplary service to the board, to recognize him for his contributions as a board member, to acknowledge his distinguished leadership on the board, and to thank him for his dedication to Indiana's schools but most importantly, for his dedication to Indiana's students," the resolution reads.
