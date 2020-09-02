State board votes to ensure schools receive full funding for virtual instruction in fall semester

The modifications, which will be made by the state board's executive director, Brian Murphy, will only apply to the fall semester student count date.

State board counsel said in the Wednesday morning meeting that this was because the board was voting to take action allowed under Holcomb's executive orders issued for the duration of the public health emergency, and that the board would need to evaluate similar changes for the spring count date, scheduled for Feb. 1.

"My hope is that schools will continue to seek to provide in-person instruction whenever it's possible." Board Secretary Pete Miller said. "Obviously, I say that fully aware of all of the challenges involved with that, and everything has to be done in collaboration with state and local health officials, but by and large kids are safe in the classroom."

The modifications approved Wednesday could open a door to broader conversations in the future about virtual education in Indiana.