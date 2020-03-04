State can check on animals at Indiana facility, judge says

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — An Indiana judge issued an order allowing the state to inspect a wildlife center it is seeking to close over alleged animal abuse.

Marion Superior Court Judge David Dreyer issued the preliminary injunction Monday following a Friday hearing, The News Tribune reported. Attorney General Curtis Hill filed the lawsuit and requested the injunction on Feb. 11 in an effort to shut down Charlestown’s Wildlife in Need and move its animals to court approved sanctuaries.

Tim Stark, who owns the center with Melisa Lane, told the newspaper that the ruling didn't surprise him.

“Like I told them in court, I don’t have anything to hide,“ Stark said. He noted that he doesn't agree with an “army" coming to his facility because it will cause the animals to “freak out," which would go against the state's main concern, which is the animals' well being.

The nonprofit says on its website that it rescues and rehabilitates animals and has housed a mix of exotic species including lions, tigers, bears, lemurs, sloths and prairie dogs.

