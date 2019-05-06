State Commission approves establishment of two IUN neuroscience degree programs

INDIANAPOLIS — Students will soon be able to earn degrees in neuroscience from Indiana University Northwest.
In a meeting Monday, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education approved the university's request to offer a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience through its Department of Psychology in IUN's College of Arts and Sciences.
The program will prepare students for work in health and life sciences positions such as laboratory or medical technicians, medical and health services mangers, marketing professionals and more, according to the Commission for Higher Education's meeting agenda.
IUN's neurosciences degrees will join degree programs established at IU's Bloomington and Indianapolis campuses.
The Commission similarly approved a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience at IU Southeast in March 2016. This program has since enrolled 35 students and graduated six in 2018, according to the agenda.
The IUN neuroscience degrees will require 120 credit hours. IUN has established agreements with Ivy Tech and Vincennes University to allow the transfer of credit in both school's Associate of Science in Psychology degree programs.