State commission awards $135,000 to programs supporting student retention amid coronavirus pandemic

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is sharing details about a new statewide grant awarding more than $135,000 to programs supporting the advancement of high school seniors graduating during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The commission, in partnership with Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs or GEAR UP, is offering a total $135,190 to 11 college, university and community partners as a newly created Summer 2020 COVID-19 Learning Support Grant.
Grant recipients were announced publicly last week and include three from Northwest Indiana — Merrillville-based COATES, Inc., Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Northwest.
The grants were awarded to programs, such as summer tutoring opportunities and pre-college boot camps, that seek to address students' learning loss during the state's transition this spring to remote learning.
All Indiana school buildings closed this March in a series of executive orders issued this spring by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Teachers and school leaders turned to remote learning methods, such as elearning, to finish out the school year from a distance creating potential for larger-than-average gaps this year.
Students are projected to retain up to about 70% of reading skills learned this year and only up to about 50% of math skills, according to a recent Brown University study.
“Hoosier students need support to move forward and navigate the higher education system during such unprecedented times,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a news release. “Low-income and underrepresented populations in particular are facing greater challenges related to technology access and other disruptions to their traditional learning environments. It’s critical we help all Hoosiers prepare for the already-challenging transition from high school to postsecondary education.”
Merrillville nonprofit COATES, Inc., will receive $4,700 to help fund a July 16 pre-college workshop with sessions on academics, mental health and the transition to college, according to the Commission for Higher Education.
IU Northwest is being awarded $8,500 to put on a one-week summer enrichment program for high schoolers planning to enter IUN this fall. The program will include specific outreach partnering with local high schools to serve students from underrepresented and low-income groups, according to the commission.
Purdue Northwest will receive $20,000 for a summer boot camp providing academic support and enrichment and advice for transitioning to college, as social, emotional, health and wellness support, to recent high school graduates.
Other Indiana programs and institutions receiving Summer 2020 COVID-19 Learning Support Grant funding include Ball State University, Goshen College, Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana University Kokomo, Indiana University Southeast, Ivy Tech Community College, Marian University and Notre Dame TRIO.
“Our institutions understand the challenges facing the incoming freshman class of 2020 and have been diligently working to ensure students have the support they need to access higher education prepare to succeed either on campus or online,” Lubbers said.
