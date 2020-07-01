State commission awards $135,000 to programs supporting student retention amid coronavirus pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is sharing details about a new statewide grant awarding more than $135,000 to programs supporting the advancement of high school seniors graduating during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The commission, in partnership with Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs or GEAR UP, is offering a total $135,190 to 11 college, university and community partners as a newly created Summer 2020 COVID-19 Learning Support Grant.

Grant recipients were announced publicly last week and include three from Northwest Indiana — Merrillville-based COATES, Inc., Indiana University Northwest and Purdue University Northwest.

The grants were awarded to programs, such as summer tutoring opportunities and pre-college boot camps, that seek to address students' learning loss during the state's transition this spring to remote learning.

All Indiana school buildings closed this March in a series of executive orders issued this spring by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Teachers and school leaders turned to remote learning methods, such as elearning, to finish out the school year from a distance creating potential for larger-than-average gaps this year.