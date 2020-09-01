 Skip to main content
State commission offers grants to support college and career readiness programs
State commission offers grants to support college and career readiness programs

School stock
Carmen McCollum, file, The Times

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting applications for its 2020-21 School and Community Partnership Grant.

The grant seeks to bring K-12 schools, postsecondary institutions, employers and community organizations together to plan and put college and career training efforts into action.

A total $80,000 will be made available in the fall/winter grant cycle which supports state initiatives in the 21st Century Scholars' Scholar Success Program and the Next Level Jobs program, as well as efforts to close Indiana's college achievement gap.

$61 million in state funds to support school technology; ISDH creating school COVID dashboard

"We know we must encourage both graduating high school students and adults to access higher education if we want to meet the state's goal of 60% of Hoosiers with a quality degree or credential by 2025," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a news release. "These grants will help develop strategies and efforts to reach that goal."

The School and Community Partnership Grant is funded through Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP, which seeks to increase the number of students prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary study.

The Indiana GEAR UP program works with 11 partner high schools across the state, including West Side Leadership Academy in the Region.

School and Community Partnership Grant seekers can apply for up to $5,000 to support programming. If that programming supports a GEAR UP partner school, applicants will be given preference and will be eligible for up to $10,000.

Fewer Indiana high school graduates are attending college, state report finds

Additional consideration will be given to programs supporting high-need focus areas, such as career exploration, adult student engagement, enrollment in the state's 21st Century Scholar Program, and completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Priority will also be given to activities offered virtually or in a safely modified in-person environment, according to the Commission for Higher Education.

The commission's application window is open until Sept. 18. More information about the School and Community Partnership Grant is available online at learnmoreindiana.org/scholars/alumni-partners.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

