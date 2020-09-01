State commission offers grants to support college and career readiness programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting applications for its 2020-21 School and Community Partnership Grant.

The grant seeks to bring K-12 schools, postsecondary institutions, employers and community organizations together to plan and put college and career training efforts into action.

A total $80,000 will be made available in the fall/winter grant cycle which supports state initiatives in the 21st Century Scholars' Scholar Success Program and the Next Level Jobs program, as well as efforts to close Indiana's college achievement gap.

"We know we must encourage both graduating high school students and adults to access higher education if we want to meet the state's goal of 60% of Hoosiers with a quality degree or credential by 2025," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a news release. "These grants will help develop strategies and efforts to reach that goal."

The School and Community Partnership Grant is funded through Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP, which seeks to increase the number of students prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary study.