State could begin seeing record daily COVID deaths by next week, professor says
Northwest Indiana continues to see record-breaking numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases, and the Region's seven-day average positivity rate has increased to a level generally considered to indicate community spread is out of control, an Indiana University Northwest professor said.

Indiana was averaging about 30 deaths per day Thursday and could begin to see record numbers of daily deaths within the next week if trends continue, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.

If the average number of death per day rises to 40 or more, COVID-19 will surpass heart disease to become the leading cause of death in Indiana, he said. 

"Heart disease is the leading cause of death nationwide," he said. "It's a significant thing to pass."

District 1, which includes Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, was averaging 4.6 to 4.7 deaths per day in late October, the earliest data available. 

"The number sounds small, but this is four to five times what we had over the summer from COVID," Pollak said.

During last summer, Northwest Indiana averaged about one death per day.

There have been marginal improvements in the understanding and treatment of coronavirus, he said.

"At least we've got a lot of experience to draw on," he said. "It's not going to cut the death rate in half, but it can help along the way."

Pollak said the rising number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths this fall in concerning when compared with a peak last spring.

"If you go back to the first peak, we have the lockdown and all sorts of restrictions weeks before we were at the peak," he said.

Restrictions have now been relaxed, and even if another shutdown were ordered — which is unlikely in Indiana — the increases would not slow down for at least a couple of weeks, Pollak said.

"I don't see anything on the horizon that would change this," he said.

Pollak, who has been analyzing data in partnership with health care experts from other parts of the state, said Northwest Indiana is now seeing about 3,400 new cases each week. That's more than six times the number of new cases the district was seeing per week in late September, he said.

Pollak's calculations showed a seven-day average positivity rate of 11.7% for District 1 through Oct. 29. He calculates the rate differently from the Indiana State Department of Health, which showed a 12.1% positivity rate for the same time period.

The positivity rate is the number of positive test results divided by the number of tests administered. It's an important metric to consider because it shows whether a community is doing enough testing and can indicate the severity of an outbreak.

Health officials are performing 10 times more tests per day in Northwest Indiana than they were in March and April, he said. 

"Even with the extra testing, we're still seeing positivity rates going up," he said. "There is a physical limit to our capacity."

Testing can be scaled up to some degree, but at some point it will not be possible to keep up, he said.

"The labs we send tests to — some of them take care of other states as well," Pollak said. "Every state is going to need increased (testing) capacity in coming weeks."

The surging number of cases comes as some Region schools have shifted back to virtual learning because of the pandemic.

Pollak recently analyzed school data and found spread in schools appears to match spread in communities. 

"We were worried about schools being superspreader events," he said. "That doesn't seem to be the case. It seems to be consistent with restaurants, or any other public gathering like that."

