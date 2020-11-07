State could begin seeing record daily COVID deaths by next week, professor says

"At least we've got a lot of experience to draw on," he said. "It's not going to cut the death rate in half, but it can help along the way."

Pollak said the rising number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths this fall in concerning when compared with a peak last spring.

"If you go back to the first peak, we have the lockdown and all sorts of restrictions weeks before we were at the peak," he said.

Restrictions have now been relaxed, and even if another shutdown were ordered — which is unlikely in Indiana — the increases would not slow down for at least a couple of weeks, Pollak said.

"I don't see anything on the horizon that would change this," he said.

Pollak, who has been analyzing data in partnership with health care experts from other parts of the state, said Northwest Indiana is now seeing about 3,400 new cases each week. That's more than six times the number of new cases the district was seeing per week in late September, he said.

Pollak's calculations showed a seven-day average positivity rate of 11.7% for District 1 through Oct. 29. He calculates the rate differently from the Indiana State Department of Health, which showed a 12.1% positivity rate for the same time period.