State could begin seeing record daily COVID deaths by next week, professor says

Northwest Indiana continues to see record-breaking numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases, and the Region's seven-day average positivity rate has increased to a level generally considered to indicate community spread is out of control, an Indiana University Northwest professor said.
Indiana was averaging about 30 deaths per day Thursday and could begin to see record numbers of daily deaths within the next week if trends continue, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.
If the average number of death per day rises to 40 or more, COVID-19 will surpass heart disease to become the leading cause of death in Indiana, he said.
"Heart disease is the leading cause of death nationwide," he said. "It's a significant thing to pass."
District 1, which includes Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, was averaging 4.6 to 4.7 deaths per day in late October, the earliest data available.
"The number sounds small, but this is four to five times what we had over the summer from COVID," Pollak said.
During last summer, Northwest Indiana averaged about one death per day.
There have been marginal improvements in the understanding and treatment of coronavirus, he said.
"At least we've got a lot of experience to draw on," he said. "It's not going to cut the death rate in half, but it can help along the way."
Pollak said the rising number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths this fall in concerning when compared with a peak last spring.
"If you go back to the first peak, we have the lockdown and all sorts of restrictions weeks before we were at the peak," he said.
Restrictions have now been relaxed, and even if another shutdown were ordered — which is unlikely in Indiana — the increases would not slow down for at least a couple of weeks, Pollak said.
"I don't see anything on the horizon that would change this," he said.
Pollak, who has been analyzing data in partnership with health care experts from other parts of the state, said Northwest Indiana is now seeing about 3,400 new cases each week. That's more than six times the number of new cases the district was seeing per week in late September, he said.
Pollak's calculations showed a seven-day average positivity rate of 11.7% for District 1 through Oct. 29. He calculates the rate differently from the Indiana State Department of Health, which showed a 12.1% positivity rate for the same time period.
The positivity rate is the number of positive test results divided by the number of tests administered. It's an important metric to consider because it shows whether a community is doing enough testing and can indicate the severity of an outbreak.
Health officials are performing 10 times more tests per day in Northwest Indiana than they were in March and April, he said.
"Even with the extra testing, we're still seeing positivity rates going up," he said. "There is a physical limit to our capacity."
Testing can be scaled up to some degree, but at some point it will not be possible to keep up, he said.
"The labs we send tests to — some of them take care of other states as well," Pollak said. "Every state is going to need increased (testing) capacity in coming weeks."
The surging number of cases comes as some Region schools have shifted back to virtual learning because of the pandemic.
Pollak recently analyzed school data and found spread in schools appears to match spread in communities.
"We were worried about schools being superspreader events," he said. "That doesn't seem to be the case. It seems to be consistent with restaurants, or any other public gathering like that."
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
