State demanding former Munster school superintendents repay retirement funds

MUNSTER — The Indiana attorney general's office is urging a Lake County judge to find that two former superintendents for the School Town of Munster were overpaid between 1999 and 2014, and to order the money be returned.
The state's civil lawsuit alleging malfeasance by William Pfister and Richard Sopko is again before Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott after the Indiana Supreme Court in April urged her to reconsider her 2018 decision in favor of the former school chiefs, following a high court ruling in a somewhat similar public corruption case involving the bookkeeper for the Jennings Circuit Court clerk.
According to the attorney general, McDermott need only apply the Supreme Court's Robertson v. State decision to the facts of the Munster superintendents' case to conclude the state is entitled to demand repayment from Pfister and Sopko.
"Here, Pfister and Sopko, as superintendent and treasurer of the school town, had thorough knowledge of the administration's internal controls and possible weaknesses. They knew how to create a system resulting in overpayments that would not be detected through routine board meetings or biennial audits, and took advantage of their position to the detriment of the public," the attorney general's office said.
McDermott previously determined the attorney general could not seek to recover the alleged overpayments by relying on a 2016 State Board of Accounts special audit covering the entire 15-year period the two men led the Munster school district.
She said all the money paid to the superintendents was authorized in their contracts, which were publicly approved by the school board, and distributed using payment vouchers that also were approved by the school board at public meetings.
Moreover, none of the six prior State Board of Accounts biennial audits of the Munster school district indicated any malfeasance by either Pfister or Sopko, putting the state's attempt to recover the money well outside the statute of limitations, McDermott noted.
The attorney general's office, however, is arguing the statute of limitations for recouping the money did not actually begin to run until it received the final special audit report from the State Board of Accounts on June 8, 2016, and it filed a lawsuit to recover the money within one year.
"Audits that do not find malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance are not referred to the office of the attorney general," it said.
"The totality of Pfister's and Sopko's continuing wrong did not become known, and could not have been acted upon, until after the State Board of Accounts performed its special examination of the school town pursuant to its statutory authority."
The payments at issue are supplemental retirement funds paid by the Munster school district on an annually compounding basis to annuity accounts controlled by each of the superintendents.
Court records show Pfister received $359,728.94 in alleged overpayments to his annuity, while Sopko collected an alleged overpayment totaling $311,198.75.
A ruling by McDermott is expected sometime in the second half of the year.
