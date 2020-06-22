State demanding former Munster school superintendents repay retirement funds

She said all the money paid to the superintendents was authorized in their contracts, which were publicly approved by the school board, and distributed using payment vouchers that also were approved by the school board at public meetings.

Moreover, none of the six prior State Board of Accounts biennial audits of the Munster school district indicated any malfeasance by either Pfister or Sopko, putting the state's attempt to recover the money well outside the statute of limitations, McDermott noted.

The attorney general's office, however, is arguing the statute of limitations for recouping the money did not actually begin to run until it received the final special audit report from the State Board of Accounts on June 8, 2016, and it filed a lawsuit to recover the money within one year.

"Audits that do not find malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance are not referred to the office of the attorney general," it said.

"The totality of Pfister's and Sopko's continuing wrong did not become known, and could not have been acted upon, until after the State Board of Accounts performed its special examination of the school town pursuant to its statutory authority."