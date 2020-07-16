State Democrats call for funding assurances as schools prepare to reopen amid pandemic

Indiana Democrats are calling on the governor to provide assurances to educators as Indiana schools prepare for students' return amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Four members of Indiana's House Education Committee authored a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb last month asking for "a uniform set of required minimum practices and stable financial support to ensure both safety and academic prosperity" after the state released its fluid IN-CLASS school reopening guidance.
Indiana Reps. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis; Sheila Klinker, D-Lafayette; and Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute said in a new letter dated July 16 the governor has failed to respond to their earlier requests to hold districts harmless from changes in student enrollment tied to state funding.
The representatives say school leaders are fearful of the affect of declining enrollment while also trying to balance increased expenses necessary to prepare school buildings for students' safe return in the coming school year.
"Lack of leadership from your administration has resulted in a scattershot approach with mass confusion and anger among parents, teachers and taxpayers," the letter states, before continuing to ask; "It is beyond the time for you to provide real assurance to our educational leaders. Will you act to protect them from revenue declines? Will you act to help them cover additional expenses? Or will you leave them adrift?"
Holcomb said in a news conference on Wednesday that he met this week with the Indiana State Teachers Association to discuss safe school reopening and access to resources such as personal protective equipment.
The state announced last week plans to supply 472 participating Indiana school corporations with a cloth face mask for every student, 500 disposable face masks for adults and 100 2- or 4-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.
The governor also said Wednesday he opposes calls some have made to withhold state or federal funding from districts that refuse to reopen for in-person classes.
"We've worked our tails off around here to make sure schools were fully funded, including the increases over the next year and then making sure schools know there are multiple streams of funding ... be it through us, be it through the CARES Act, be it through FEMA," Holcomb said. "We want our kids for lots of different reasons — instructional, societal reasons — to be in school. Now what that place of instruction looks like — whether its virtual, whether it's in class — it's got to be safe. There's where we draw the line."
