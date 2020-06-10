State Democrats call for stricter guidelines on school reopening

Indiana Democrats are calling for stronger state directives days after Indiana officials issued new guidance for fall school reopening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Four Indiana Democrats sitting on the House Education Committee authored a letter to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, dated June 9, asking for "a uniform set of required minimum practices and stable financial support to ensure both safety and academic prosperity."
The state first shared its long-awaited school reentry guidance called Indiana's Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools, or IN-CLASS, on Friday.
The 38-page guidance was prepared as a collaborative effort between the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration and outlines broad recommendations for social distancing in the school environment, transportation, coronavirus mitigation and more.
In a webinar with Indiana school leaders Tuesday, Indiana Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said the document was made purposefully broad to allow school leaders to meet different needs among local communities.
"Our state is very different on what COVID looks like, your capacity, your communities, your resources, look very different," McCormick told school leaders. "So that's why we tried to leave you with some recommendations or considerations with parameters that were pretty broad, so that you could plan and try, again, to get you to 'yes' in a safe manner."
However, Indiana Reps. Vernon Smith, D-Gary; Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis; Sheila Klinker, D-Lafayette; and Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, are calling for the state to take action on three points.
The Democrats are asking Holcomb to hold school districts harmless from change in student enrollment should parents choose to keep their students home in the fall, freeze a policy ensuring school districts notify teachers of layoffs by July 1, and provide a uniform school start date.
The letter is being reviewed, a spokeswoman for the governor's office said Wednesday.
The four representatives said these steps will help protect schools for possible changes in funding tied to student enrollment and competitive recruitment of students among schools reopening at varying times in the school year.
"Guidelines which are too loose can lead to confusion and will require enormous local efforts to enact," the letter reads. "Without strong state leadership, schools are left planning for multiple reopening scenarios and Hoosiers are left unsure of whether schools will be safe or even open come fall."
