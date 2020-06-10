State Democrats call for stricter guidelines on school reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Indiana Democrats are calling for stronger state directives days after Indiana officials issued new guidance for fall school reopening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Four Indiana Democrats sitting on the House Education Committee authored a letter to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, dated June 9, asking for "a uniform set of required minimum practices and stable financial support to ensure both safety and academic prosperity."

The state first shared its long-awaited school reentry guidance called Indiana's Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools, or IN-CLASS, on Friday.

The 38-page guidance was prepared as a collaborative effort between the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration and outlines broad recommendations for social distancing in the school environment, transportation, coronavirus mitigation and more.

In a webinar with Indiana school leaders Tuesday, Indiana Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said the document was made purposefully broad to allow school leaders to meet different needs among local communities.