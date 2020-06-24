State-distributed masks among precautions for school opening

But on Monday, Pritzker announced that the spread of the illness remains controlled enough to allow the state to move into the fourth of his five-stage Restore Illinois plan for re-opening schools and business and lifting some restrictions on social interaction.

Meanwhile, in schools, staff and students will wear face coverings, and gatherings of more than 50 people will be prohibited. People are advised to social distance by least 6 feet whenever possible. Schools are also expected to ensure that people entering their premises are free of symptoms and increase disinfection of buildings.

The state's two major teachers unions, the Illinois Education Association and Illinois Federation of Teachers, expressed concern that safety precautions are lacking in a joint statement issued by IEA president Kathi Griffin and IFT president Dan Montgomery.

“Anxiety remains high over class sizes and the lack of school nurses and other health and safety resources,” the statement said. “We continue to be concerned about the deep disparities that exist in schools, especially in our Black and Brown communities, who still lack access to the internet and computers.”