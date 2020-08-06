State education chief gives update in Indiana school reopening

Statewide school reopenings have been going better than expected, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said.
Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, the state schools chief said, though not perfect, school plans are coming together in a flexible fashion as schools prepare to star the school year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“There are some pretty good plans out there,” McCormick said. “Nothing is perfect in a pandemic. Nothing is foolproof in a pandemic. It’s just impossible.”
Some of Indiana’s first districts to reopen for the 2020-21 school year began this week, while others are opting for virtual and delayed start dates to further assess the rates of coronavirus spread in their communities.
Several central Indiana districts that have reopened in person already have seen positive cases confirmed in their school communities.
The Indiana Department of Education has archived its IN-CLASS guidance document shared earlier this summer to advise on best practices for the coming school year, but school officials are relying regularly on health officials at state and local levels to provide continued guidance as students and staff return to the classroom.
Recommendations, such as that advising schools to space students 3 to 6 feet a part in the instructional environment, have come following guidance shared federally and by the American Academy of Pediatrics, McCormick said.
“We’re following the guidance that is medical and science in nature,” McCormick said. “If that is incorrect, I’m not one to question that. That’s not my role. ... Schools are trying their hardest to get as much distance as possible.”
Contact tracing may prove to be one of the biggest hurdles as schools reopen.
McCormick said school leaders are being met with difficulty as local contact tracers reach out to families uncomfortable with sharing personal information about minors.
A lag in return time for COVID-19 test results and capacity challenges among local contact tracing efforts also can compound challenges in tracing, McCormick said.
The superintendent said her department is supportive of the creation of a public database tracking COVID-19 cases reported in schools and has been working with the Indiana State Department of Health on this.
“We would support as long as it’s done, obviously, within the parameters that protect some privacy, and are done for a smart purpose,” McCormick said.
So far, as many as 31 Indiana districts have notified the IDOE of plans to start their year by offering only virtual instruction, McCormick said.
Students in these districts still will be expected to meet state instructional time requirements, mandating five hours of instruction a day at the elementary level and six hours a day for secondary.
The IDOE is advising that not all of those hours need to be spent in front of a screen.
“We have made it clear that sitting a kid in front of a computer for six hours continually is not a good idea — it’s not a good plan,” McCormick said. “Will there be screen time? Yes, it’s virtual education. Do we need to monitor that? Yes.”
The IDOE also is working on guidance for fall standardized testing, which is tied in some cases to students’ graduation requirements and schools’ own accountability rankings.
The IDOE has provided professional development for educators this summer and continues to offer resources for schools as they begin the academic year. More information is available online at doe.in.gov.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.