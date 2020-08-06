State education chief gives update in Indiana school reopening

“We’re following the guidance that is medical and science in nature,” McCormick said. “If that is incorrect, I’m not one to question that. That’s not my role. ... Schools are trying their hardest to get as much distance as possible.”

Contact tracing may prove to be one of the biggest hurdles as schools reopen.

McCormick said school leaders are being met with difficulty as local contact tracers reach out to families uncomfortable with sharing personal information about minors.

A lag in return time for COVID-19 test results and capacity challenges among local contact tracing efforts also can compound challenges in tracing, McCormick said.

The superintendent said her department is supportive of the creation of a public database tracking COVID-19 cases reported in schools and has been working with the Indiana State Department of Health on this.

“We would support as long as it’s done, obviously, within the parameters that protect some privacy, and are done for a smart purpose,” McCormick said.

So far, as many as 31 Indiana districts have notified the IDOE of plans to start their year by offering only virtual instruction, McCormick said.