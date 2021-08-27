State health officials say ‘things are going to get worse’ as delta variant surges

An overwhelming majority of Indiana residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to the state’s leading health officials who reiterated their pleas for Hoosiers to get the vaccine during a news. conference Friday while saying the surge in cases from the delta variant was still weeks from slowing down.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box delivered sobering news on the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, calling the last few weeks the worst surge of the virus since last winter, and warning Hoosiers that things are on track to get even more dire.
“Things are going to get worse if Hoosiers don’t wear masks and Hoosiers refuse to get vaccinated,” Box said, estimating that cases would continue to rise through Labor Day and that hospitalizations would surge in the weeks that followed as those infected develop serious symptoms.
“We are fully expecting and preparing that things are going to get much worse with our hospitalizations in the next four weeks,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver added.
Box said hospitals are already "struggling" to deal with the surge, with four of the state's 10 districts reporting ICU beds at more than 100% capacity. Elderly patients are still the most likely to be hospitalized but the doctors also expressed alarm at the number of children falling ill, especially with school now back in session.
Cases and hospitalizations are up dramatically among residents 14 and under, Box said, many of whom are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. As she shared that news, the state's leading medical official had strong words for unvaccinated Hoosiers who are facilitating the spread of the virus.
“To anyone who argues COVID-19 does not impact children,” Box said, “I can assure you that every parent with a hospitalized child disagrees.”
The state is working to update data on COVID-19 cases tracked through schools, Box said, and will be beginning to distribute more testing resources, including rapid testing, to schools who want it in the coming weeks. But Box was also clear that masking, something the state has not mandated in schools, is the number one tool to slow the spread of the virus in educational settings.
“All students, teachers and staff should go back to school and they should be masked,” Box said.
More than 4,800 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Indiana on Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 843,700 confirmed cases. Box said the state’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests that detect the presence of the virus — has climbed above 10%, again a rate not seen for several months.
The other concerning percentage in Indiana is the state’s vaccination rate, which is hovering just over 50% of eligible people, Box said. More than once during the news conference she expressed her frustration with those who remain unvaccinated.
“I want Hoosiers to know: The decisions they are making affect others,” she said. “It’s incredibly disappointing to have effective tools like the COVID vaccine and continue to have half of our population refuse to get it.”
Weaver provided additional data on the way the virus is affecting unvaccinated residents, reporting that since January a total of 2,996 unvaccinated Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. In the same period, 93 fully vaccinated people have died. Similarly, from Aug. 15-21, 205 Indiana residents were hospitalized in the ICU, only one of whom was vaccinated, and out of 1,300 total hospital patients the same week, just seven had received the vaccine.