State health officials say ‘things are going to get worse’ as delta variant surges

Cases and hospitalizations are up dramatically among residents 14 and under, Box said, many of whom are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. As she shared that news, the state's leading medical official had strong words for unvaccinated Hoosiers who are facilitating the spread of the virus.

“To anyone who argues COVID-19 does not impact children,” Box said, “I can assure you that every parent with a hospitalized child disagrees.”

The state is working to update data on COVID-19 cases tracked through schools, Box said, and will be beginning to distribute more testing resources, including rapid testing, to schools who want it in the coming weeks. But Box was also clear that masking, something the state has not mandated in schools, is the number one tool to slow the spread of the virus in educational settings.

“All students, teachers and staff should go back to school and they should be masked,” Box said.

More than 4,800 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Indiana on Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 843,700 confirmed cases. Box said the state’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID tests that detect the presence of the virus — has climbed above 10%, again a rate not seen for several months.