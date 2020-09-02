State health officials warn against social gatherings this Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The state’s top health official warned Hoosiers ahead of the Labor Day weekend to limit social gatherings and time spent indoors without masks, noting past COVID-19 case surges experienced after Fourth of July and Memorial Day.
“We don’t want to see that again,” Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, said Wednesday during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.
Box said the Indiana State Health Department is on track to have more than 1,200 contract tracers employed to track positive COVID-19 cases — a critical aspect to combating the virus as schools and college campuses reopen.
“The work these folks do is critical to keeping people safe,” she said.
She said ISDH has identified more than 3,300 sources of infection connected back to bars, gyms, hair salons, retail outlets, schools, restaurants, day cares, weddings, family reunions and a church camp.
Tracers identified a bar with 12 cases of people who visited the location on the same day, and 22 additional cases were linked to that bar over a two-week period of time, Box said.
Box and Holcomb said the state is working closely with college campuses to track COVID-19 test results, conduct contract tracing and assist with quarantining.
Officials said much of the spread at colleges is happening outside the classroom, at social gatherings and bars.
“What this shows us is COVID can spread quickly in large gatherings,” Box said. “Please keep this in mind as you make plans for your Labor Day weekend.”
On Wednesday, state officials provided an update on a number of topics, including the federal government’s rent moratorium impact on Hoosier renters, changes to how the state measures county-level danger zones, and the availability of rapid testing in nursing homes.
Holcomb said he hopes Congress provides flexibility in spending of CARES Act dollars beyond Dec. 31, 2020, which will help Indiana spend the money down as necessary, rather than hastily, to combat the virus.
Jacob Sipe, executive director for Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, said his agency has received 36,000 rental assistance applications and has made $14 million in payments to landlords since the program’s launch earlier this year.
A federal eviction moratorium, announced Tuesday, takes effect Friday, but applies only to rent nonpayment. Sipe warned tenants can still be evicted for other lease violations.
Renters must meet several criteria to be eligible, including loss of income, having no alternative living option and inability to pay rent.
About 200 nursing homes statewide will receive federally funded antigen diagnostic testing that produces results in minutes, rather than days.
The state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said ISDH has restarted regular compliance surveys in nursing homes. She said the state was focused on deploying infectious disease strike teams early on in the pandemic.
"We have been in homes since. We're back to doing surveys, reviewing complaints, but we never disappeared," she said.
Weaver said the CMS has come out with new testing regulations and expects Indiana’s nursing homes will match that eventually with the new, rapid testing.
Both Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for ISDH, also combatted myths about COVID-19, including co-morbidities listed on death certificates, the herd immunity concept, and other misinformation widely being circulating on social media.
ISDH reported 871 new cases across Indiana on Wednesday, pushing the state total to 95,750.
Revised map
Also, the Indiana State Health Department announced Wednesday it was already revising its new, color-coded infection map that it launched last week.
The map, designed to inform schools, businesses, government leaders and Hoosiers on how the COVID-19 virus is spreading through communities, will score counties based on two metrics moving forward (instead of three): cases per 100,000 residents and positivity percentage of those tested.
After receiving input and questions, Box said they decided to forgo the use of positivity rates from week to week as a weighted factor.
She said using week-to-week positivity rates as an indicator of spread would lead to “too much volatility.” Box said she wants the map to be a useful tool, while also not providing communities with a “false sense of security.”
The scores do not trigger any requirement or action, only provides local information and recommendations. The new map can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Each color category — blue, yellow and orange, and red — comes with recommendations for local and school officials to consider, she said. Even in the highest risk counties, shaded in red, the state does not recommend shutting down all schools in favor of remote learning.
