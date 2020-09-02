State health officials warn against social gatherings this Labor Day weekend

The map, designed to inform schools, businesses, government leaders and Hoosiers on how the COVID-19 virus is spreading through communities, will score counties based on two metrics moving forward (instead of three): cases per 100,000 residents and positivity percentage of those tested.

After receiving input and questions, Box said they decided to forgo the use of positivity rates from week to week as a weighted factor.

She said using week-to-week positivity rates as an indicator of spread would lead to “too much volatility.” Box said she wants the map to be a useful tool, while also not providing communities with a “false sense of security.”

The scores do not trigger any requirement or action, only provides local information and recommendations. The new map can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.