State health officials weigh in on plans to open Indiana schools
The Indiana State Department of Health will hire a new school liaison to assist Indiana's school nurses as they work with administrators to reopen school buildings this fall.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box shared the news and answered questions from Indiana school leaders in an Indiana Department of Education webinar Tuesday morning, coming 11 days after the state issued guidance for fall school reopening.

"I firmly believe that the best thing for our students is to get them back into the classroom even if that's in a modified form," Box said. "We need to do this not just for their educational development, but also for their physical, their social and their mental well being."

Indiana schools will be required to provide 180 days of instruction in the 2020-21 school year after Gov. Eric Holcomb extended a 20-day waiver to help see schools through extended building closures this spring prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Much of recent state guidance — developed by the ISDH, the IDOE and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration — is broad and allows significant room for local decision making.

In a webinar last week, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick directed school principals and superintendents to work with their local health departments to develop detailed plans for welcoming students back to school campuses.

Though, some have called for more consistency among schools with state directives mandating universal start dates and schedules for the 2020-21 academic year.

"We did not go that route for a lot of reasons," McCormick said in this week's IDOE webinar. "Your capacities from district to district, from school to school, look incredibly different. Your finances looks different. Your boards look different. Your community patience and expectations look different. Your communities as far as COVID numbers look different."

State Democrats call for stricter guidelines on school reopening

Joining the state superintendent, Box addressed several common health safety concerns as school leaders weigh their options for bringing students, teachers and staff back into buildings.

Local school leadership and boards will ultimately be responsible for updating continuous learning plans and implementing learning models, which could include online and hybrid education styles.

Transportation remains among one of the most difficult challenges for schools to navigate if local districts decide to reopen in person. Many school districts may not have the resources to add additional routes or distance students adequately on school buses, Box said.

The state health commissioner recommended assigned seating for bus rides, disinfection after each bus route, and asking parents who can to consider dropping their students off at school. While not required, Box also encourage students to wear face masks while on buses.

It may be safe for students to remove masks when working on individual assignments or spending time outside. However, Box encouraged all students and staff to wear face coverings when moving between other areas of a school and when coming into contact with others.

WATCH NOW: Indiana to allow schools to reopen July 1; state provides new guidance for districts

McCormick announced last week the state would fund the purchase of 2 million masks to be distributed to schools by the IDOE. The department is collecting survey responses this week to determine how many masks and what sizes will be needed. The face coverings will be white, cloth masks, Box said Tuesday.

"The CDC recommends that all employees and students wear face coverings," Box said. "Face coverings are probably the best way, along with social distancing for you to protect your students, staff and faculty."

State health and education officials say guidance they will continue to review about update guidance. More information on current recommendations for fall school reopening are available at doe.in.gov/covid-19.

