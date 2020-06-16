State health officials weigh in on plans to open Indiana schools

Though, some have called for more consistency among schools with state directives mandating universal start dates and schedules for the 2020-21 academic year.

"We did not go that route for a lot of reasons," McCormick said in this week's IDOE webinar. "Your capacities from district to district, from school to school, look incredibly different. Your finances looks different. Your boards look different. Your community patience and expectations look different. Your communities as far as COVID numbers look different."

Joining the state superintendent, Box addressed several common health safety concerns as school leaders weigh their options for bringing students, teachers and staff back into buildings.

Local school leadership and boards will ultimately be responsible for updating continuous learning plans and implementing learning models, which could include online and hybrid education styles.

Transportation remains among one of the most difficult challenges for schools to navigate if local districts decide to reopen in person. Many school districts may not have the resources to add additional routes or distance students adequately on school buses, Box said.