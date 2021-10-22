 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State honors Franciscan Health and Methodist Hospitals for infant and maternal care
urgent

State honors Franciscan Health and Methodist Hospitals for infant and maternal care

State honors Franciscan Health for infant and maternal care

A birthing suite in Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Family Birth Center is shown.

 Provided

The Indiana Hospital Association recognized Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point and Michigan City and Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville and Gary for their infant and maternal health care at the second annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.

Franciscan Health Hammond, which soon will be radically downsized, also won a Center of Excellence distinction.

“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kris Box and are thrilled to be a partner in Indiana’s effort to reduce infant mortality,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “We look forward to building on the progress we’ve made.”

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant program funded INspire to address infant mortality levels in the state. The program encourages best practices in care of new mothers and their babies in Indiana. It also honors hospitals for excellence in addressing drivers of maternal and infant health.

Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point and Michigan City received INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition for best practices in infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension. The Mishawaka-based nonprofit Catholic health care system also got similar honors for maternal and infant care at its hospitals in Indianapolis, Lafayette East and Mooresville.

“As part of our longstanding mission to respect life, it is paramount to who we are to protect the lives of mothers and their babies,” said Joan Culver, who leads Franciscan Health’s Women and Children’s Service Line Collaborative. “We are so proud to see the impact of this work across the state and will continue to work diligently to ensure more Hoosier families have the best start.”

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

Methodist Hospitals also won Category of Excellence recognition for implementing best practices in six key areas.

“We appreciate this recognition of our efforts to provide the very best care possible for the mothers and babies we serve,” said Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President and CEO.

Indiana Hospital Association is a professional trade association serving more than 170 hospitals in Indiana.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Manganiello leads tributes to Halyna Hutchins following on-set accident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts