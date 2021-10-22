State honors Franciscan Health and Methodist Hospitals for infant and maternal care

The Indiana Hospital Association recognized Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point and Michigan City and Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville and Gary for their infant and maternal health care at the second annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
Franciscan Health Hammond, which soon will be radically downsized, also won a Center of Excellence distinction.
“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kris Box and are thrilled to be a partner in Indiana’s effort to reduce infant mortality,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “We look forward to building on the progress we’ve made.”
The Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant program funded INspire to address infant mortality levels in the state. The program encourages best practices in care of new mothers and their babies in Indiana. It also honors hospitals for excellence in addressing drivers of maternal and infant health.
Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point and Michigan City received INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition for best practices in infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage and maternal hypertension. The Mishawaka-based nonprofit Catholic health care system also got similar honors for maternal and infant care at its hospitals in Indianapolis, Lafayette East and Mooresville.
“As part of our longstanding mission to respect life, it is paramount to who we are to protect the lives of mothers and their babies,” said Joan Culver, who leads Franciscan Health’s Women and Children’s Service Line Collaborative. “We are so proud to see the impact of this work across the state and will continue to work diligently to ensure more Hoosier families have the best start.”
Methodist Hospitals also won Category of Excellence recognition for implementing best practices in six key areas.
“We appreciate this recognition of our efforts to provide the very best care possible for the mothers and babies we serve,” said Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President and CEO.
Indiana Hospital Association is a professional trade association serving more than 170 hospitals in Indiana.
