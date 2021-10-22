State honors Franciscan Health and Methodist Hospitals for infant and maternal care

The Indiana Hospital Association recognized Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point and Michigan City and Methodist Hospitals in Merrillville and Gary for their infant and maternal health care at the second annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.

Franciscan Health Hammond, which soon will be radically downsized, also won a Center of Excellence distinction.

“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kris Box and are thrilled to be a partner in Indiana’s effort to reduce infant mortality,” said IHA President Brian Tabor. “We look forward to building on the progress we’ve made.”

The Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant program funded INspire to address infant mortality levels in the state. The program encourages best practices in care of new mothers and their babies in Indiana. It also honors hospitals for excellence in addressing drivers of maternal and infant health.