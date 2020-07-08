You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State launches new education data portal
urgent

State launches new education data portal

{{featured_button_text}}
School stock
The Times

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education is announcing the launch of its new public data portal, INview.

INview will replace the department's former portal, Compass, which provided district- and school-level data on student enrollment, state accountability ratings and more.

The new public portal, which has been live for several weeks, includes similar data and a more robust view of accountability measures, while also detailing schools' performance and progress, according to an IDOE news release.

INview, designed with parents in mind, fills the department's requirements for transparency under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Compass, which was first launched in 2010, will be removed on or after Friday, according to the IDOE. Visitors to its page will be redirected to the new INview portal.

To visit the state's new INview portal, visit inview.doe.in.gov.

Gallery: 2018-19 School A-F Accountability Grades

+5 2018-19 School A-F Accountability Grades: See how the Region school corporations ranked here
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

You’re Not Alone if You Worry About Health Issues Preventing Life Experiences

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts