State launches new education data portal

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education is announcing the launch of its new public data portal, INview.

INview will replace the department's former portal, Compass, which provided district- and school-level data on student enrollment, state accountability ratings and more.

The new public portal, which has been live for several weeks, includes similar data and a more robust view of accountability measures, while also detailing schools' performance and progress, according to an IDOE news release.

INview, designed with parents in mind, fills the department's requirements for transparency under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Compass, which was first launched in 2010, will be removed on or after Friday, according to the IDOE. Visitors to its page will be redirected to the new INview portal.

To visit the state's new INview portal, visit inview.doe.in.gov.

