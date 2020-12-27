State lawmakers promise full funding for schools with virtual learning during pandemic

Though schools take count of students throughout the year, lawmakers said last week schools do not share that data with the Indiana Department of Education until the end of the school year, allowing ample time for legislators to find a fix appropriate for the pandemic.

“Obviously with the pandemic, we’re on board and leadership is on board,” said Raatz, who is chair of the Senate Education and Career Development Committee. “We’re going to run a fast-tracked build that’s seamless. There’ll never be a question on the 100% piece.”

Melton, a member of the Education and Career Development Committee, said he is cautiously optimistic following the state’s latest revenue forecast, and that he hopes education funding can be protected at its current levels, or increased, if possible.

A lengthy report from Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission released its findings last week, providing 37 recommendations for increasing teacher pay in Indiana, where average salary places the state 38th in the nation and behind both neighboring Illinois and Michigan, according to the National Education Association.

In the state’s last budget, lawmakers increased K-12 funding by $763 million, which local school boards say they allocated to education resources and teacher salaries.