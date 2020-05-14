State officials affirm B grades for EC Central, West Side

"While I was not with the Gary Community School Corp. during the 2018-19 school year, I understand and accept the board's decision to let its ruling regarding West Side Leadership Academy stand," said Gary Interim Emergency Manager Paige McNulty, who stepped into her current role in February. "As we set our sights on a new school year, we have taken note of the state's recommendations and are focused on high-level performance and growth at every school in the district. A letter grade of B is commendable, but we are raising the bar and striving for a letter grade of A."