State officials affirm B grades for EC Central, West Side

The Indiana State Board of Education affirmed 2018-19 state accountability grades of B for East Chicago Central High School and West Side Leadership Academy in a Wednesday meeting.
Leaders from the two north Lake County high schools appealed the letter grades issued to their schools earlier this year in separate challenges of the state board's assigned grade.
Upon appeal, E.C. Central has been issued a B, an improvement from C grades given in the previous two years and a D given in the 2015-16 school year.
Accountability grades were released publicly this spring as the first of two "hold harmless" years, implemented to mitigate the effect of low test scores of the state's first spring ILEARN exam on school accountability and teacher evaluations. Schools that would have received lower A-F grades as a result of low student test performance were given the same letter grade as the year before.
EC Central staff appealed the high school's grade calculation for the 2018-19 school year, claiming that multiple students counted toward the school's A-F grade were enrolled in dropout recovery education services at a different school, The Crossing School of Business & Entrepreneurship, and therefore should not be included in EC Central's accountability calculations.
A hearing officer assigned to review EC Central's appeal agreed that the previous calculations were incorrect, according to a State Board of Education memo.
East Chicago Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright, who served as EC Central principal for the 2018-19 academic year, said the school had already been given a B grade before appealing, but that the positive finding helped increase the percentage calculated of that B grade.
"I’m very happy about that," Wright said. "That’s the first B ever in East Chicago Central’s history."
Following its appeal, West Side Leadership Academy received a B, consistent with B grades received in both the 2017-18 and 2016-17 school years.
Gary Community School Corp. officials appealed the high school's grades saying students' mobility, chronic absenteeism, socioeconomic status and graduation rate, as well as culture change following the absorption of students from Gary's closed Wirt-Emerson School for the Visual and Performing Arts, should be considered in calculating West Side's grade.
The district also identified six "at-risk" students they believed should not be included in the calculation of West Side's accountability score.
A hearing officer's review found these six students, for various reasons, actually had not been included in the state's original accountability calculation. The review further showed that no state law or administrative rule allows students to be excluded from accountability calculations based on factors beyond a school's control, such as absenteeism or cultural change, according to the SBOE memo.
The hearing officer's recommendations showed the original accountability calculation for West Side Leadership Academy, assigning the school a B letter grade, was correct.
"While I was not with the Gary Community School Corp. during the 2018-19 school year, I understand and accept the board's decision to let its ruling regarding West Side Leadership Academy stand," said Gary Interim Emergency Manager Paige McNulty, who stepped into her current role in February. "As we set our sights on a new school year, we have taken note of the state's recommendations and are focused on high-level performance and growth at every school in the district. A letter grade of B is commendable, but we are raising the bar and striving for a letter grade of A."
Also in the Wednesday morning virtual Indiana State Board of Education meeting, members approved Common School Loans for nearly a dozen Northwest Indiana schools.
The loans will fund district technology advancements such as Macbooks, Chromebooks and iPads for students and educators.
The state board approved just more than $18 million to 39 districts, including 11 in Northwest Indiana.
Approved Region requests include: $1,215,000 to the School City of Hammond, $713,676 to Portage Township Schools, $631,601 to Valparaiso Community Schools, $316,700 to the School Town of Highland, $126,912 to Porter Township School Corp., $121,000 to Lake Station Community Schools, $120,000 to the School City of Whiting, $115,613 to North Newton School Corp., $112,260 to Rensselaer Central School Corp., $111,500 to the Metropolitan School District of Boone Township, and $93,650 to Lake Central School Corp.
