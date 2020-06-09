State officials give update on fall school reopening, coronavirus response

Several Northwest Indiana superintendents have expressed a desire to survey students' parents to see what educational models and alternative school schedules work best for families in their communities. Many have been waiting for the state's guidance to move forward with such plans.

Additional state guidance on instructional minutes requirements will come to school leaders later this week, McCormick said.

School facilities can reopen as early as July 1, under Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive orders. The state's recent Indiana's Considerations for Learning and Safe Schools, or IN-CLASS, guidance outlines a three-tiered plan for phasing in student activities this summer beginning July 6.

While the guidance leans toward student athletic participation, recommendations can be applied to summer performing arts, clubs and other extracurricular activities, as well, McCormick said.

Masks in schools will not be a requirement at the state level, but officials are advising their use in areas of close proximity where social distancing is more difficult, such as on bus rides to school.

The governor's office is planning to purchase 2 million masks ranging in children to adult sizes to be distributed by the Indiana Department of Education, McCormick said.