PORTAGE — Part of the wheel tax revenue collected by the city of Portage will be sent back to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles after state computers overcharged residents living outside city limits.
More than $19,000 will be returned to the BMV.
From January to about September 2017, the BMV was charging people based on ZIP codes, not whether they actually lived in the city limits. Due to the error, the state allowed residents from places that share Portage ZIP codes, like Ogden Dunes or unincorporated Porter County, to submit a refund request.
Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham said the error has happened across the state.
“The state sent us a list of people they believed were outside the city municipal limits, but were being charged the wheel tax,” he said. “They sent out refund request forms to each of those individuals. The onus was on them to request the refund from the BMV.”
Stidham said he was told the money being paid back now would be the majority of the refunds. The state no longer sends notices to the individuals incorrectly charged.
“You may get a couple of stragglers, but (the state) thinks this is the bulk,” he said.
Individuals incorrectly charged can file a claim until 2021.
The wheel tax was approved back in 2016 to add money to the city's street budget. The tax was hotly debated and more than 200 residents attended a City Council meeting to voice concerns over the tax.
It was estimated the city would receive $750,000 in state funds from the tax.