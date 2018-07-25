State police chase a Lady on the loose

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner did not expect he’d start his Monday morning chasing after a Saint Bernard on Interstate 80.
Calls came in around 9 a.m. that the large dog was running near the 89-mile marker on the Toll Road in Elkhart.
“Calls like that are fairly common and usually I don’t find anything when I get there, but this was specific – a Saint Bernard,” Bohner said. “This was kind of a unique situation for sure.”
When he found the dog, a female named Lady, Bohner put his lights on to slow traffic so no one would hit her. Once traffic came to a stop, he and ISP Trooper Andrew Kocsis chased Lady as she headed into the westbound lane. Lady went right up to a woman who got out of her SUV to catch her.
“I thought I was going to have to sacrifice my PB&J lunch to get Lady’s attention, but thankfully I didn’t have to do that,” Bohner said.
Bohner was able to contact Lady’s owner right away from the provided phone number on her tags. He and Kocsis walked Lady across the ditch to her home, where the backyard butts the Toll Road and is separated by a short fence topped with barbed wire.
Bohner and Kocsis placed a blanket over the barbed wire while the owner came out with a hot dog treat for Lady. From there, the 100-pound Saint Bernard was able to jump over the fence into her yard.
“Lady wasn’t very keen on lifting her,” Bohner said.
Lady’s owner told Bohner and Kocsis that she’s normally tied up in the backyard, but no one knows how she got out.
Bohner said he’s happy with the way the half-hour ordeal turned out.
“We were able to get in touch with the owner so Lady didn’t have to go to a shelter, nobody hit her and nobody wrecked when traffic stopped. Overall we were pretty fortunate.”