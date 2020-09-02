State Police to patrol roads for drunken drivers during Labor Day weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE COUNTY — If you plan to drive on state highways this Labor Day weekend, you might see an increased police presence.

That's because Indiana State Police will be fiercely patrolling the roads in an effort to catch impaired drivers.

The move is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, in which many local police departments will also participate.

"Drunk drivers will be arrested on the spot — no excuses," said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. "The choice is yours. Make the right one by driving sober, using a rideshare service or calling a designated driver. We want everyone to have a good time, but to do so safely."

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute reports that in 2019, Indiana saw about 4,000 alcohol-related crashes, 83 of which resulted in deaths. A total of 48 of those crashes and one fatality occurred during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

"Last year, one person died every 50 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in the U.S.," said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. "Every one of those fatalities could’ve been prevented. Help us save lives by putting an end to this reckless behavior."