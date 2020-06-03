You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State police to probe Joliet mayor's scuffle with protester
alert urgent

State police to probe Joliet mayor's scuffle with protester

{{featured_button_text}}

JOLIET, Ill. — Illinois State Police will conduct an investigation after video posted online shows the mayor of Joliet, Illinois, forcibly grab a protester during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd.

The video posted on YouTube Monday shows Mayor Bob O'Dekirk, a former police officer, grab a man by his collar and forcibly walk him toward a police car. It was not clear from the video what sparked the confrontation.

Seconds later, another man runs up to O'Dekirk from behind, causing all three of them to tumble to the ground as they are quickly surrounded by several police officers.

Both men were taken into custody.

Illinois reopens virus testing sites closed due to unrest
WATCH NOW: Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department

In a statement released Tuesday, O’Dekirk said he was acting in self-defense when he was “confronted by a rioter then attacked.” He said he used “standard police tactics to immobilize the attacker by separating him from the crowd and walking him backwards toward police officers.”

Will County State Attorney Jame Glasgow said he will be requesting an investigation by an independent third party “to avoid any potential conflicts of interest and ensure a completely transparent process.”

“No final charging decision can be made until a full and independent investigation is completed,” Glasgow said in a statement.

O'Dekirk sustained some bruises but otherwise was unharmed.

Gallery: National unrest hits Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts