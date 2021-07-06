State probing East Chicago firefighter safety concerns

He said he doesn’t know the status of the IOSHA inquiry, but he said he wouldn’t be surprised if the state found more such safety violations.

Mayor Anthony Copeland couldn’t be reached last week for comment.

Mata said nine city firefighters either are preparing to leave the department or have already done so for jobs in Hammond or out-of-state communities.

He said the city is trying to train new replacements, but that is a time-consuming process that cannot keep up with the departures.

Mata blames the discontent on the lack of a labor contract and the mayor’s imposition of a work schedule that forces firefighters to work more days and have less time with family.

Two years ago, the mayor scrapped a longstanding shift schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off duty.

The mayor replaced it with a schedule of three days on duty of rotating among morning, afternoon and overnight periods before an individual gets the following 24 hours off.

The firefighters union sued the city in U.S. District Court in Hammond in May alleging the workday changes are the mayor’s retribution for firefighters supporting his political opponent during the 2019 election year.