Indiana veterans and their families who are experiencing financial hardship can apply for back-to-school aid through the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

Until Aug. 31. families can apply for $500 per dependent child with the Back to School MFRF program. The program is meant to assist veteran families with essential school expenses.

Veterans are eligible for the relief funds if their gross household income doesn’t exceed twice the federal poverty guidelines.

An eligible dependent child is a K-12 or full-time college student, 23 years old or younger, and living in the veteran’s home.

For more information, visit the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs’ MFRF webpage here.

Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run Hot times at Orland Park's Veterans Liberty Run