Two state tax attorneys and one from an Indianapolis law firm are the finalists to fill a vacancy in the sole judicial post at the specialized, appellate-level Indiana Tax Court.

The Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission recently recommended Kevin Halloran, Justin McAdam and Patrick Price to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb out of the 10 attorneys who applied to succeed retiring Tax Court Judge Martha Blood Wentworth.

The governor must select the new Tax Court judge from among the three candidates by the end of July. Hoosier voters then will decide at the 2026 general election whether the new judge should be retained for 10 more years.

McAdam, 40, and Price, 46, each work as legal counsel at the Indiana Office of Management and Budget, which generally oversees all tax- and finance-related functions across state government on behalf of the governor.

Meanwhile, Halloran, 57, currently is a tax attorney and partner at Quarles & Brady LLP after serving in a variety of similar roles at other firms over the years, including a four-year stint as senior manager at Ernst and Young LLP in Chicago.

Those not making the cut included two Valparaiso University Law School graduates: Gary native Joseph Pearman, 62, a tax attorney in private practice in Crown Point; and Kimberly Wright, 51, a Rensselaer native who works as a tax attorney and public defender in Lafayette.

