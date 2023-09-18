The longtime institution Patti's All-American Gymnastics in Dyer was recognized for its longevity.

The gymnastics center at 1530 Joliet St. in Dyer won the Governor's Half Century Award in recognition of its more than 50 years in business. Owner and founder Patti Komara and Vice President of Operations Diane Spevacek accepted the award from Gov. Eric Holcomb at the Indiana State House in Indianapolis.

Komara started the business in a church hall in 1969.

Patti's All-American Gymnastics offers classes on gymnastics, tumbling, All-American Ninja, swimming and dance. It teaches gymnastics to both boys and girls between 6 months and 18 years old and runs an educational preschool called Gym-N-Learn.

Komara has earned a number of honors, including being named National Gym Owner of the Year twice by USA Gymnastics, Client of the Year by Action International, Most Influential Business Woman of the Year by Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association and Small Business Person of the Year by the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center.

She's talked about her success at every USA Gymnastics National Conference since 1981. She's served on national boards, wrote a national preschool gymnastics training book and was named to the USA Gymnastics Region 5 Hall of Fame.

Komara has produced more than 150 instructional videos and written articles, a blog, e-blast tips and books on yearly lesson plans for the Tumblebear Gym Program.

“It has been such an honor to lead my staff for the last 54 years to a high level of service and teaching children. I am humbled by our success and proud of all those wonderful staff members who have helped us get here. We have people like Tina Okerstrom, who has been here for 27 years, Tracy Stella and Robin Arvanitis for 25 years, and Diane Spevacek, who has been here for 34 years," Komara said. "Thanks to them and all the hundreds of staff members who have led this company.”