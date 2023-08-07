The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the voluntary manslaughter conviction of a 76-year-old Northwest Indiana woman last year found guilty of the 2015 beating death of Trula Alliss, her 77-year-old stepmother.

Judy Moore, of Rensselaer, was convicted of the level 2 felony by a Jasper County jury, along with obstruction of justice, and sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison. She was acquitted on a separate murder charge, according to court records.

Records show Moore and Alliss had an emotional conversation in Alliss' apartment on Feb. 3, 2015, about Moore's decision to move away from her residence in the same apartment complex and relocate to Georgia.

During the conversation, Moore became angry with Alliss, grabbed a nearby hard object and used it to repeatedly hit Alliss in the head — splattering blood on the walls and ceiling, and causing Alliss' death, according to court records.

In her appeal, Moore argued the trial court erred by excluding testimony about another potential suspect. She also claimed prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain her voluntary manslaughter conviction.

The appeals court was unpersuaded and ruled against Moore in a 3-0 decision.

Judge Cale Bradford, writing for the appellate panel, said testimony about another suspect was properly excluded because Moore failed to show a connection between the crime and the individual she said perpetrated it, who police determined was out-of-town on the date of the killing.

As to sufficiency, Bradford said the evidence showed Moore acted with "sudden heat" by using a nearby object to kill her stepmother, rather than planning it in advance and bringing a knife or gun with her to Alliss' apartment.

"The jury was presented with both murder and voluntary manslaughter charges to consider. After considering the evidence, the jury determined that Moore had acted with sudden heat. The jury's determination that Moore had acted with sudden heat is sufficiently supported by the evidence. Moore's claim to the contrary effectively amounts to an invitation to reweigh the evidence, which we will not do," Bradford said.

Moore still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing her case. Otherwise, her earliest possible release date from prison — assuming good behavior — is Feb. 10, 2032, when Moore will be 85, according to the Department of Correction.

