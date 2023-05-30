Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A federal judge has described as "irrelevant posturing" the bulk of a lawsuit filed in December by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita against the TikTok video sharing service.

U.S. District Judge Holly Brady of the Northern District of Indiana said of the 234 paragraphs included in Rokita's TikTok complaint, including 141 footnotes on 51 pages, only 15 paragraphs on two pages addressed Indiana's actual legal claim.

"The thrust of Indiana’s complaint is that defendants, in their disclosures to Indiana consumers, fail to disclose 'the truth that users' data may be shared with individuals and entities subject to Chinese laws.' That one sentence thesis statement is then stretched into a work longer than (Franz) Kafka’s 'The Metamorphosis,'" Brady said.

The lawsuit, alleging a violation of Indiana's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, was before Brady because TikTok argued the breadth of Indiana's claims, which imply TikTok's parent company is connected to the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party, and both entities have access to TikTok user data, raise federal law questions that should be resolved in federal court.

Brady said she understands why TikTok might seek to remove the lawsuit to federal court given "Indiana's choice to plead matters well-beyond its legal claim," including "hyperbolic allegations" centered on "potential espionage."

However, Brady said the actual legal issue is purely a state matter and there is no federal law question that would justify hearing the case in federal court.

"When one wades through the political posturing and finds that legal claim, the inescapable conclusion is that the claim rises and falls on matters particular to state law. The federal intrigue interjected by Indiana may interest its intended audience — one beyond the courthouse walls — but it is irrelevant to the determination of this case," Brady said.

The result is a victory of sorts for Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster, who sought to keep his lawsuit in state court at Fort Wayne, where records show it has been consolidated with a second Rokita lawsuit that alleges TikTok inappropriately entices teenagers to use the app.

Earlier this month, Allen Superior Judge Craig Bobay denied Rokita's request for a preliminary injunction in that case by finding no basis for Rokita to sue TikTok in Indiana, and even if there was, the company's alleged misdeeds are not actionable under the state's Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

Specifically, Bobay said a free download, such as the TikTok app, does not count as a "consumer transaction" subject to the statute's anti-fraud protections.

Brady, a Valparaiso University Law School graduate appointed to the federal bench in 2019 by Republican former President Donald Trump, likewise declined in her eight-page opinion and order to find that downloading a free app qualifies as a consumer transaction eligible for review by the attorney general.

Records show that while Indiana's TikTok lawsuits were filed by the attorney general's office, they're actually being pursued by attorneys from Cooper & Kirk PLLC, a Washington, D.C. law firm working for Rokita on a contingency basis with the potential to earn a multimillion-dollar payout based on any recovery from TikTok.

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree