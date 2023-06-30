An Indiana law enacted last year sharply restricting access to abortion is poised to once again take effect after the Indiana Supreme Court on Friday lifted a judicial hold on enforcing the statute.

At the same time, the state's high court recognized for the first time that the Indiana Constitution protects the right to abortion, in some circumstances, and said further litigation and legislation is needed to fully understand the limits of the state's authority to regulate abortion.

The 4-1 decision by the five Republican-appointed justices turned on the narrow question of whether the preliminary injunction halting enforcement of Senate Enrolled Act 1 (2022) — issued Sept. 22, 2022, by Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon after the law had been in place for eight days — accurately recognized there are no circumstances under which Indiana's abortion restrictions pass constitutional muster.

Justice Derek Molter, a Newton County native with 10 months of Supreme Court service, said in writing for the majority that even the plaintiffs challenging the statute, primarily abortion providers represented by the Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), acknowledged there is some point in a pregnancy prior to birth when the state may generally prohibit abortions, with life and health exceptions, notwithstanding a woman's interest in terminating her pregnancy.

"Our precedents have long recognized that protecting prenatal life is an appropriate exercise of the police power, which plaintiffs acknowledge. And plaintiffs do not argue that Senate Bill 1's general ban on abortions with limited exceptions has no reasonable relation to protecting prenatal life," Molter said. "That is reason enough not to affirm the injunction on the basis that the law is unconstitutionally arbitrary."

"None of this is to comment on whether the General Assembly's approach has been wise or unwise, just or unjust, moral or immoral," Molter continued. "We simply recognize that enjoining Senate Bill 1 as a facially arbitrary law would not be an appropriate exercise of our judicial review power. Because there are circumstances in which Senate Bill 1 can be enforced as a proper exercise of the state’s police power, plaintiffs cannot show a reasonable likelihood of success on the merits of their facial challenge."

In reaching that decision, the Supreme Court explicitly confirmed that Article I, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution, a guarantee of the right to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," which Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita attempted to write off as mere rhetorical throat-clearing by the constitution's framers, is a judicially enforceable restriction on the powers of the state.

Moreover, the high court majority, comprised of Molter, Chief Justice Loretta Rush, and Justice Mark Massa, said this right to self-protection means "the General Assembly cannot prohibit an abortion procedure that is necessary to protect a woman's life or to protect her from a serious health risk."

Molter declined to address what constitutes "a serious health risk" that would entitle a woman to obtain an abortion, such as whether that includes only specific physical impairments or the potential mental health consequences associated with pregnancy and childbirth.

He said the limited nature of this case, based only on briefing and argument relating to a preliminary injunction, "does not present an opportunity to establish the precise contours of a constitutionally required life or health exception and the extent to which that exception may be broader than the current statutory exceptions."

Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, concurred in the court's judgment, but said the preliminary injunction could have been struck down based on the litigant's lack of standing, instead of having the court establish a limited constitutional right to abortion.

"We should refrain from taking such a giant jurisprudential leap until we are presented with an appeal that squarely presents these constitutional questions. This appeal does not," Slaughter said.

Molter certainly believes those appeals are coming. He said even though the facial challenge to the entire statute necessarily failed, individual plaintiffs remain free to pursue facial challenges to specific portions of the law or may bring an as-applied challenge to enforcement of the law under certain circumstances.

"By saying Senate Bill 1 is not unconstitutional in its entirety in all circumstances, we do not say the opposite either — that every single part of the law can be applied consistent with our Constitution in every conceivable set of circumstances. We do not prejudge those questions," Molter said. "To be sure, abortion legislation must still comply with the constitutional limits that apply to all legislation. That includes limiting governmental authority to a proper exercise of the police power."

Meanwhile, Justice Christopher Goff said he agreed with much of the Supreme Court's ruling but dissented from the decision to terminate the preliminary injunction based on his reading of a broader right to bodily autonomy in Article I, Section 1 of the Constitution.

Goff said Hoosiers have long recognized that liberty includes the opportunity to manage one's own life except in those areas yielded up to the body politic, and pregnancy, similar to the decision to continue life-sustaining medical care, is such a private decision involving what will be done to a person's body that "the right to choose may well comprise an inalienable, core liberty value."

"If liberty means being let alone to manage one’s own life, then some scope for reproductive choice seems essential. It cannot be that, upon becoming pregnant, women relinquish virtually all rights of personal sovereignty in favor of the Legislature's determination of what is in the common good," Goff said.

"Because Senate Bill 1 fails to recognize a liberty right to reproductive choice or provide any means to balance bodily autonomy against the state's legitimate interest in regulating abortion, there is, in my view, a reasonable likelihood that it is unconstitutional, at least as applied to plaintiffs who, according to the limited record before us, have long provided abortion services safely and are now prohibited from performing even those services that remain legal under Senate Bill 1."

Goff said the best way to resolve the question is to put it directly to Hoosier voters in the form of a constitutional amendment clarifying the meaning of liberty within the scope of Article I, Section 1 — particularly since many of the liberties long-protected by the federal government, including the right to travel, to marry, to access contraception, to refuse medical care, or to educate one's children as one sees fit, appear vulnerable to reversal by the same U.S. Supreme Court that last year overturned the right to abortion established by its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

"I believe that the abortion question is fundamentally a matter of constitutional dimension that should be decided directly by the sovereign people of Indiana," Goff said. "In my view, even those who abhor abortion in all circumstances should be wary of unfettered government power over the most personal, private aspects of a person’s life."

According to the Indiana Rules of Appellate Procedure, the litigants now have 30 days to request the Supreme Court rehear the case or reconsider all or part of its ruling, only after which time the high court decision will be certified and take effect.

Absent any change in the outcome of the case, the near-total abortion ban contained in Senate Enrolled Act 1 could go into force as soon as July 31.

Under the law, all abortions in Indiana would be prohibited from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

However, the ACLU won a second injunction against the statute Dec. 2, 2022, from an Indianapolis judge who determined the law runs afoul of the state’s 2015 Religious Freedom Restoration Act, potentially allowing women who claim a religious need for an abortion to still obtain one in Indiana even if they don't meet the strict requirements of the statute.

The attorney general's office also is pursuing appellate review of that injunction and a subsequent order certifying the case as a class-action.

Rokita did not personally comment on the Indiana high court decision Friday, despite taking time to post on Twitter his thoughts on U.S. Supreme Court rulings issued the same day relating to anti-discrimination protections and student loan forgiveness.

Though his office issued a statement declaring victory in the abortion case, even though the Indiana Supreme Court rejected its arguments that the litigants lacked standing; that Article I, Section 1 is not judicially enforceable; and, even if it was, it does not protect the right to abortion.

"The Indiana Supreme Court has just upheld the abortion laws passed by the Indiana General Assembly. We celebrate this day — one long in coming, but morally justified. Thank you to all the warriors who have fought for this day that upholds life," the attorney general's office said.

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, who helped shepherd the abortion restrictions through the Republican-controlled General Assembly and onto the desk of Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb who signed them into law, also applauded the ruling.

"We set out to pass a bill in the special session that would protect life and support mothers and babies, and that's what we did. It was always our intent to draft a bill that could withstand a constitutional challenge, and I am grateful to see Indiana's Supreme Court recognize that the General Assembly has the constitutional authority to protect unborn life in the womb," Bray said.

Holcomb simply acknowledged the decision in a statement issued by his office: "The injunction has been lifted and upon certification by the court, the law will go into effect as related litigation continues through the judicial process."

On the other hand, the abortion provider plaintiffs in the lawsuit vowed through a statement issued by the ACLU to "keep fighting to restore reproductive rights in Indiana and to help Hoosiers get access to the services they need."

"We are devastated by the Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling today which will deprive more than 1.5 million people in Indiana — particularly black, Latino, and indigenous people, people with low incomes, and LGBTQ+ people, who already face the most challenges when seeking medical care — of life-saving, essential health care. Now, patients will be forced either to flee the state to access abortion if they have the means, seek abortion outside of the health care system, or carry pregnancies against their will with profound medical risk and life-altering consequences," they said.

State Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, an attorney who voted against the abortion restrictions, likewise said he was "incredibly disappointed" the Supreme Court permitted the law to stand.

"This ruling is going to have incredibly adverse effects on women, increase Indiana’s abysmal maternal mortality rates and drive healthcare providers out of Indiana," Pol said. "I’m also deeply worried about the precedent set by this ruling — this decision affirms the government’s right to pass sweeping, hyper-intrusive legislation concerning the bodies and lives of individual citizens."

"If the state is allowed to make a decision this personal and private on behalf of Hoosiers, I don’t know where its authority over us ends. This ruling and this law undermine the core ideals of bodily autonomy, freedom and privacy that Hoosiers hold dear. I’ll continue to work for an Indiana where all citizens are guaranteed liberty and the right to self-determination."

State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, vice chairwoman of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, said follow the Supreme Court ruling that she's "terrified to think about the effect this will have on women, girls and public health outcomes in Indiana."

"We cannot forget that this near-total abortion ban will disproportionally impact African American women and women of color. Indiana already has the third-highest rate of maternal mortality in the nation, and the rates for black women are much higher than the average rate for Hoosier women overall. We simply cannot afford to do anything that will put pregnant Hoosier women at greater risk for health complications, and yet, here we are," Jackson said.

Should Indiana's abortion restrictions eventually take effect, women living in Northwest Indiana still can travel to nearby clinics in either Illinois or Michigan to obtain an abortion.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine