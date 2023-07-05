The Indiana Court of Appeals has affirmed the 155-year prison term issued to a Griffith man found guilty of nine felonies for his repeated sexual abuse of two teenage girls.

Jason Gibbs, 47, was convicted last year of child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor, and other sex crimes by a Porter County jury after Gibbs withdrew from a plea agreement that would have capped his prison term at eight years.

According to court records, Gibbs molested the girls between 2011 and 2014 on multiple occasions at homes in Wheeler and Portage, and elsewhere.

In his appeal, Gibbs argued seven of his lesser felony convictions should have been merged into the two Class A child molesting counts, and he only should have been sentenced to two concurrent 20-year prison terms, or an executed sentence of 20 years.

Gibbs also claimed the decision of Porter Superior Judge Michael Fish to sentence Gibbs on each count for which he was convicted violated Indiana's protections against double jeopardy.

The appeals court rejected that reasoning in a 3-0 decision penned by Appeals Judge Rudolph Pyle III.

Pyle said that while Gibbs' 155-year sentence is above the Legislature's advisory sentence of 100 years for his nine convictions, it's still "considerably less" than the potential maximum sentence of 180 years.

In this case, Pyle said Gibbs' "heinous acts" against the two girls warranted the lengthier sentence, along with Gibbs threatening a victim and two witnesses, and Gibbs' prior criminal record that includes two felony gun convictions and gang involvement.

"Based on the nature of the offenses and his character, Gibbs has failed to persuade this court that his aggregate 155-year sentence for his nine felony convictions for sexual offenses perpetrated against (the victims) over a period of three years is inappropriate," Pyle said.

Pyle also rejected Gibbs' double jeopardy claim by finding that prosecutors showed Gibbs committed separate and distinct crimes over a number of years for which he could be held separately liable.

Likewise, Gibbs' argument that a mistrial should have been declared when a witness other than the victims accused Gibbs of inappropriate touching failed to convince the appellate court to order a new trial.

Pyle said the jury clearly was instructed by Fish at the beginning of the trial not to consider in its deliberations any evidence struck from the record, and Pyle noted that Fish admonished the jury on that point immediately after the witness's accusatory testimony was struck.

"We find nothing in the record to suggest that the jury did not follow the instruction and the admonition," Pyle said. "We further note that (the witness's) brief statement in the five-day trial was never mentioned again, and (the victims) both gave detailed testimony about the specific and repeated sexual acts that Gibbs had perpetrated against them."

Gibbs still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case. Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Dec. 11, 2103, according to the Department of Correction.

