The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected a request to overturn the triple murder and arson convictions of a Gary man who shot his girlfriend and two of her relatives before setting her house on fire.

Reginald Carter, 34, was sentenced last year to 205 years in prison for killing Yoasha Carter, 26; her cousin Dwayne Jones, 33; and aunt Nefretiri Jones, 51, on Oct. 25, 2019, and then torching the Gary home where their bodies lay in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue.

Carter argued in his appeal that Lake Superior Judge Salvador Vasquez erred by not allowing him to present evidence at trial of an unsolved arson that occurred in 2016 at the apartment of Yoasha Carter, who had the same last name as the perpetrator but was not related to him.

According to court records, Vasquez ruled at a pretrial conference that evidence of the prior arson was inadmissible because he could see no connection between it and Reginald Carter’s case, and allowing it only would serve to prejudice the jury.

The Court of Appeals, in its 3-0 decision, agreed that Vasquez made the right call.

“We fail to see the relevance of the 2016 arson. That arson was committed at a different location nearly three years before the arson that is the subject of this case,” Judge Elizabeth Tavitas, a Lake County native, said on behalf of the court.

“Moreover, what little probative value the 2016 arson bears on the instant case is substantially outweighed by the risk of confusing the evidence regarding the two separate arsons. We cannot say that the trial court abused its discretion.”

Even if the appeals court believed it was a mistake to exclude evidence regarding the 2016 arson, Tavitas said any such error would have been harmless because prosecutors presented substantial independent evidence of Carter’s guilt.

Specifically, Tavitas cited the toxic relationship between Carter and his girlfriend, his history of physically abusing her, his prior threats on her life, his accusing her shortly before the fire of leaving with another man, her pleading and crying before the fatal shots, and Carter’s suspicious behavior after the fire, including changing his clothes, washing his hands and head — as well as an accelerant-sniffing dog alerting to the presence of gasoline on Carter’s clothing.

“Based on the overwhelming evidence against Carter, we cannot say that the trial court committed fundamental error by excluding evidence regarding the 2016 arson,” Tavitas said.

Carter can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case. Otherwise, his earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is July 25, 2173, according to the Department of Correction.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine