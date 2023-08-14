A new Indiana Court of Appeals ruling clarifies how trespassing must be enforced and prosecuted across the Hoosier State.

In a 3-0 decision, the state's appellate court made clear Monday that a police officer — who is not the owner of a specific piece of property or directly employed by the property owner — cannot unilaterally create a trespass violation by asking a person to leave the property and then arresting the person when he or she refuses to go.

According to court records, the ruling stems from an incident nearly four years ago in the southwestern Indiana city of Vincennes, where an appliance store operator emailed local police asking for extra patrols of its property just west of U.S. 41 to discourage transients from allegedly sleeping under cargo trailers parked on the side of the building.

On Nov. 24, 2019 — the Sunday before Thanksgiving — Vincennes Police Capt. Harold Hensley drove by the appliance store and saw no one there, records show.

According to court records, Hensley then spoke with an employee at a nearby Subway restaurant who pointed out Marion Young, of Evansville, covered in gravel dust and grass, walking out from the side of the appliance store building.

Young refused to tell Hensley what he was doing there, prompting Hensley to tell him to leave. When Young said he wouldn't leave, Hensley and a second officer arrested Young and booked him in the Knox County Jail for trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine, records show.

At Young's trial, records show Hensley was the sole witness for the prosecution. Hensley claimed he was acting as an agent for the appliance store when he asked Young to leave the property and was justified in arresting Young for trespass when he refused.

However, Judge Elizabeth Tavitas, a Lake County native writing for the appellate court, said Hensley was neither the owner of the property, nor an operator, manager, adult employee or security agent employed by the store, and therefore does not qualify as an agent under Indiana's trespass statute.

She also noted the record is unclear as to whether Young even was on the property of the appliance store when confronted by Hensley.

In any case, Tavitas said because there was no evidence Young was asked to leave store property by either the owner of the property or an agent of the property, prosecutors failed to prove one of the essential elements of criminal trespass and Young's conviction must be reversed.

"It is clearly established that a (police) officer acting in his official capacity may not arrest a person for criminal trespass when the owner of the property or the owner's agent has not asked him to leave the property," she said.

"The testimony of a police officer, by itself, that he was acting as an agent of the property owner is insufficient to establish that the officer was in fact an agent of the owner."

Tavitas acknowledged the appellate court's ruling may burden Indiana police officers by requiring them to find the property owner or the owner's agent prior to removing an obviously unwelcome person from a property.

In response she said, "It is not our role to rewrite the criminal trespass statute to reflect what we believe to be better public policy. That role belongs to the General Assembly. Our role is to apply the statute as written and look to the language of the charging information to determine whether the state has proven the necessary elements of criminal trespass."

Looking specifically at the facts in this case, Tavitas said: "Because the state failed to present evidence that either the owner of the property or the owner’s agent asked Young to leave the property, the state did not present sufficient evidence to support Young’s conviction for criminal trespass. We, therefore, reverse Young’s conviction."

Attorney General Todd Rokita still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reinstating Young's trespass conviction.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine