Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed the leader of the state board overseeing management of the Gary Community School Corp. to a unique Indiana appellate judicial post.

Justin McAdam, chairman of the Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, as well as deputy director and chief legal counsel at the Indiana Office of Management and Budget, was named Tuesday by the Republican chief executive as the third judge of the Indiana Tax Court.

"Justin's vast knowledge of the law combined with his deep conviction to do what’s fair and just have been proven time and time again," Holcomb said. "He has become an invaluable member of the team who has guided the administration to make sound financial decisions benefiting our constituents by helping to maintain a fiscally healthy state and AAA credit rating."

The single-judge, specialized Tax Court has exclusive jurisdiction over tax-related cases appealed from a final determination of the Indiana Department of Revenue or the Indiana Board of Tax Review. The Tax Court also handles certain appeals from the Department of Local Government Finance.

"It is a tremendous honor to be selected to serve as Indiana's next Tax Court judge. I am honored by Governor Holcomb's confidence in me," McAdam said. "Indiana's tax system is key to the continued growth and development of Indiana’s economy, and the Tax Court is integral to ensuring the system is administered fairly and as the General Assembly intended."

"I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues in the judiciary to propel Indiana’s courts forward."

The Terre Haute native, who now lives in Avon with his wife and four children, earned his bachelor's degree at Indiana University in Bloomington and his law degree at Harvard University.

McAdam is succeeding Judge Martha Blood Wentworth. She recently announced her retirement after 12 years on the Tax Court.

The Tax Court was established in 1986 with Judge Thomas Fisher, a Jasper County resident, at the helm.

McAdam initially will serve a two-year term. Hoosier voters then will decide at the next general election whether to retain McAdam as Tax Court judge for a renewable 10-year term.

