Every person in Indiana whose religious beliefs may prompt them to seek an abortion will have their religious liberty protected if a judge some day determines the state's near-total abortion ban runs afoul of its Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA).

Marion Superior Judge Heather Welch, who temporarily halted enforcement of Senate Enrolled Act 1 in December based on RFRA claims, on Tuesday certified the lawsuit initially filed by four women of varying religious beliefs and Hoosier Jews for Choice as a class action.

The designation ensures the results of the litigation — one of two pending state court challenges to the abortion restrictions enacted last year by the Republican-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb — apply to every affected person, and not just the individuals who contested the statute.

Welch said in her 29-page order there are sufficient similarities between the large number of Hoosiers affected by the statute to qualify as a class action under Indiana law, and any future injunctive relief will apply to every person included in the class.

Class certification was opposed by Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita. He said there's no objective way to figure out who is motivated by religious reasons to seek an abortion, and determining the scope of the law's burden on a person's sincere religious beliefs only can be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

In response, the plaintiffs noted personal adherence to a religious practice does not render a class unobjectively definite, pointing to a 2019 federal class certification that held it would be inappropriate for the court to delve into the specific religious beliefs of employers declining to provide contraceptive coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Welch said the case ultimately hinges on whether limiting abortion services is a substantial burden on religious practices, but every person who is pregnant, may become pregnant, or takes action to avoid becoming pregnant is in the same position relative to the statute — making class certification appropriate.

There's likely to be little further action at the trial court in this case until the Indiana Court of Appeals rules on Rokita's challenge to Welch's preliminary injunction.

Oral arguments at the appellate court are scheduled for Sept. 12.

The abortion law also is subject to a second injunction issued in September after an Owen County judge concluded the restrictions violate individual liberties guaranteed by the Indiana Constitution.

The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments in that case in January. A ruling by the state's high court could come at any time.

Indiana was the first state in the country to legislatively impose new abortion restrictions following the U.S. Supreme Court's June 24, 2022, Dobbs ruling.

The law prohibits all abortions in the state from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks gestation for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores