Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a suburban Indianapolis judge to fill a vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The Republican chief executive recently selected Hamilton Circuit Judge Paul Felix to succeed retiring Judge Margret Robb on the state's appellate bench.

"Judge Felix is passionate about ensuring all Hoosiers have access to the justice system," Holcomb said. "Through his work he has become an expert in administration of justice, a team player with his judiciary counterparts and a community leader in juvenile justice reform."

Felix, 53, is a former Johnson County deputy prosecutor and Carmel City Court judge. The Indiana University graduate has served 14 years as circuit court judge for Hamilton County.

"It is quite humbling to follow Judge Robb's tradition of judicial leadership and compassion for the community," Felix said. "I look forward to serving the people of the state of Indiana in my work as an appellate court judge, in promoting the efficiency of the judiciary, and implementation of programming that benefits children and families."

Holcomb chose Felix over two other candidates recommended by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission: Anderson attorney Stephanie Bibbs, a Michigan City native; and Justin Forkner, Indiana Supreme Court chief administrative officer.

Bibbs, 48, was born and raised in Michigan City. She returned to her hometown after earning her bachelor's degree at Purdue University in West Lafayette and worked one year as a substitute teacher at Michigan City Area Schools.

She subsequently earned a law degree at Texas A&M University School of Law and worked as a prosecutor, public defender and in private practice in central Indiana. Bibbs currently is deputy director of litigation in the state's Office of Judicial and Attorney Regulation.

Forkner, 44, also was a finalist last year for an Indiana Supreme Court vacancy. However, Holcomb selected Derek Molter, a Newton County native, to replace Justice Steven David.

Felix initially will serve a two-year term on the appeals court. Voters living in the 2nd Appellate District, which includes Indianapolis and nearby counties in north central Indiana, then will decide at the next general election whether he should be retained for a 10-year term.

Fifteen judges serve on Indiana's appellate court. They're organized into three-judge panels to decide cases appealed from trial courts in all 92 counties.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that took effect July 1 AirTags Alcohol permits Animal facilities Annexation Book bans Bullying Charter schools Child molesting Children’s hospitals Domestic violence Drinking water Electric/hybrid vehicles Encroachment FAFSA Financial literacy Firefighting equipment Food and beverage tax Gender-affirming care Gary schools Gasoline tax Human trafficking Illiana Expressway Inmate gender Insurance fund Juror pay Juveniles Lake County convention center Lake County recorder Landlords Little Calumet River Lost farmland Machine guns Mail-in ballots Mental health Military bases Military pay Pension investments Public health School board elections Service animals Sex education SNAP assistance Speed cameras State comptroller Storage units Tax sales Taxpayer receipt Teachers unions Throwing stars Transit Development District 21st Century Scholars Valparaiso lawsuit Xylazine